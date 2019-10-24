O'Sullivan and Holloway handed starts in Munster team to play Ospreys

Munster's Jack O'Sullivan is set to make his first Pro14 start.

JOHANN VAN GRAAN has made five changes to the Munster team beaten by the Cheetahs for Friday’s Guinness Pro14 encounter with Ospreys at Musgrave Park [KO 7.35pm, Eir Sport 1, Premier Sports 2 and TG4].

Academy player Jack O’Sullivan comes in for his Pro14 debut at Number 8, while the are also first starts of the season for Calvin Nash, Neil Cronin and James Cronin.

Short-term signing Jed Holloway also makes his first start as he partners captain Billy Holland in the second row.

O’Sullivan, 21, is joined by Jack O’Donoghue and Tommy O’Donnell in the back-row, while front-row trio James Cronin, Rhys Marshall and Stephen Archer complete the pack.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Nash and Shane Daly on the wings. Van Graan has kept faith with the midfield pairing of Rory Scannell and Dan Goggin, while Neil Cronin and Tyler Bleyendaal line out the half-backs.

On the Munster bench, Craig Casey and Sammy Arnold could both come in for their first appearances of the season.

Munster sit third in Conference B of the Pro14, having claimed two wins from three outings, while Ospreys are sixth in Conference A with just one win to their name.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Dan Goggin

12. Rory Scannell

11. Shane Daly

10. Tyler Bleyendaal

9. Neil Cronin

1. James Cronin

2. Rhys Marshall

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jed Holloway

5. Billy Holland (captain)

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Tommy O’Donnell

8. Jack O’Sullivan

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Liam O’Connor

18. Jeremy Loughman

19. Fineen Wycherley

20. Arno Botha

21. Craig Casey

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Sammy Arnold

Ospreys:

15. Cai Evans

14. Hanno Dirksen

13. Scott Williams

12. Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler

11. Tom Williams

10. Luke Price

9. Matthew Aubrey

1. Rhodri Jones

2. Sam Parry

3. Tom Botha

4. Dan Lydiate (captain)

5. Lloyd Ashley

6. Olly Cracknell

7. Sam Cross

8. Gareth Evans

Replacements:

16. Scott Otten

17. Gareth Thomas

18. Ma’afu Fia

19. Will Griffiths

20. Dan Baker

21. Reuben Morgan-Williams

22. James Hook

23. Lesley Klim