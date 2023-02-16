Zebo returns as Munster name side for Ospreys' visit

SIMON ZEBO MAKES his first appearance since December for Munster as they take on Ospreys at Thomond Park tomorrow (KO 7.35pm, TG4).

Jack O’Donoghue captains the home side seeking to follow up a bonus-point win away to Benetton last month.

Gavin Coombes returns from Ireland camp to start while academy scrum-half Ethan Coughlan and prop Mark Donnelly are among the replacements. Coughlan is in line for his first appearance of the season and his home debut.

Advertisement

Shane Daly, who has played the most minutes for Munster so far this season, starts at full-back with Liam Coombes and Zebo on either flank.

The half-back and centre partnerships are unchanged with Paddy Patterson and Joey Carbery at 9 and 10 as Malakai Fekitoa and Antoine Frisch continue in midfield.

Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell and Roman Salanoa make up the front row. Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley start as locks, with a back row of O’Donoghue, John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes completing the starting XV.

Ben Healy is among the replacements after returning from international duty with Scotland.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: “Munster are a tough opposition, but the boys are in good fettle as we had some extra preparation time in the buildup. Going to Munster is never easy, especially on a Friday night, but we’ve been to Ireland on a Friday night before and come away with the win.”

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Munster:

Shane Daly; Liam Coombes, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Simon Zebo; Joey Carbery, Paddy Patterson; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, Roman Salanoa; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (capt), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Mark Donnelly, Stephen Archer, Jack O’Sullivan, Alex Kendellen, Ethan Coughlan, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.

Ospreys:

Max Nagy; Luke Morgan, Michael Collins, Owen Watkin, Keelan Giles; Stephen Myler, Reuben Morgan-Williams; Nicky Smith (Capt), Elvis Taione, Tom Botha; Bradley Davies, Huw Sutton; Jack Regan, Ethan Roots, Morgan Morris

Replacements: Tom Cowan-Dickie, Garyn Phillips, Rhys Henry, James Fender, Harri Deaves, Matthew Aubrey, Jack Walsh, Iestyn Hopkins.