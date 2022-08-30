Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 30 August 2022
Advertisement

Munster announce ticket details for Páirc Uí Chaoimh game against South Africa

The game kicks-off at 7.30pm on Thursday 10 November.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 30 Aug 2022, 3:38 PM
1 hour ago 1,923 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5853155
Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the meeting of Munster and South Africa.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the meeting of Munster and South Africa.
Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the meeting of Munster and South Africa.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE announced the ticket details for their game against South Africa Select XV in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in November.

The game will kick-off on Thursday 10 November at 7.30pm with junior tickets priced from €10 and adult tickets from €20.

The general sale will be open on Ticketmaster at 11am on Tuesday 6 September.

Priority groups, including Munster Rugby Supporters Club members and 10-year ticket holders, will get access to tickets before the general sale.

The full list of ticket pricing is available here with adult tickets available from €20-€50, ranging from category 1-4, while junior tickets range from €10-€25. There are also family discount options subject to availability.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie