Munster announce ticket details for Páirc Uí Chaoimh game against South Africa

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE announced the ticket details for their game against South Africa Select XV in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in November.
The game will kick-off on Thursday 10 November at 7.30pm with junior tickets priced from €10 and adult tickets from €20.
The general sale will be open on Ticketmaster at 11am on Tuesday 6 September.
Priority groups, including Munster Rugby Supporters Club members and 10-year ticket holders, will get access to tickets before the general sale.
The full list of ticket pricing is available here with adult tickets available from €20-€50, ranging from category 1-4, while junior tickets range from €10-€25. There are also family discount options subject to availability.
🎟️ 𝗧𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) August 30, 2022
Ticket details have been confirmed for Munster Rugby's clash against South Africa Select XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday, November 10.
The game will kick-off at 7.30pm.
See full details ⤵️#SUAF 🔴
Differently
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 MembershipBecome a Member
COMMENTS