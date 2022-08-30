Munster announce ticket details for Páirc Uí Chaoimh game against South Africa

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the meeting of Munster and South Africa.

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE announced the ticket details for their game against South Africa Select XV in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in November.

The game will kick-off on Thursday 10 November at 7.30pm with junior tickets priced from €10 and adult tickets from €20.

The general sale will be open on Ticketmaster at 11am on Tuesday 6 September.

Priority groups, including Munster Rugby Supporters Club members and 10-year ticket holders, will get access to tickets before the general sale.

The full list of ticket pricing is available here with adult tickets available from €20-€50, ranging from category 1-4, while junior tickets range from €10-€25. There are also family discount options subject to availability.

