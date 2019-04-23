O'Mahony and Griffin clinch Munster Player of the Year awards as Lenihan is inducted in Hall of Fame

PETER O’MAHONY and Ciara Griffin have been handed Munster Player of the Year awards, while Donal Lenihan has been inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame.

All smiles at the 2019 Munster Rugby Awards. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The awards were distributed at the annual Munster Rugby Awards at the University Concert Hall in Limerick.

There were 11 awards in total with O’Mahony picking up the Men’s Player of the Year gong ahead of Tadhg Beirne and Joey Carbery, after an impressive campaign.

O’Mahony has made 16 starts for the club so far this season and was instrumental in the province’s run to the Champions Cup semi-final against Saracens at the weekend, as well as the Final Series of the Guinness Pro 14.

The flanker played every minute of Ireland’s 2019 Six Nations campaign and has also been nominated for the EPCR European Player of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Griffin has been named as the Women’s Player of the Year for Munster. The Kerry native made her Munster senior debut in 2012 and captained Ireland during this year’s Six Nations championship.

Donal Lenihan is in the Munster Hall of Fame. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Munster legend Donal Lenihan has been inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame. During his career, he made over 50 appearances for the province.

At international level, he earned 52 caps for Ireland and won two Triple Crowns and three Five Nations Championships throughout his career from 1981 to 1992.

He also captained Ireland on 17 occasions.

Other categories announced at Munster’s 2018/19 awards ceremony:

Young Player of the Year – Dan Goggin

John McCarthy Award for Greencore Munster Rugby Academy Player of the Year - Craig Casey

Referee of the Year – Rob O’Sullivan

Senior Club of the Year – Highfield RFC

Junior Club of the Year – Mallow RFC

School of the Year – Christian Brothers College, Cork

Club Youth Section of the Year – Cobh Pirates RFC

Club Mini Section of the Year – UL Bohemian RFC

