This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 23 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Mahony and Griffin clinch Munster Player of the Year awards as Lenihan is inducted in Hall of Fame

There were 11 awards in total at a special event which took place in the University Concert Hall in Limerick.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 23 Apr 2019, 11:04 PM
29 minutes ago 1,416 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4604102

PETER O’MAHONY and Ciara Griffin have been handed Munster Player of the Year awards, while Donal Lenihan has been inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame.

All award winner on stage after tonights event All smiles at the 2019 Munster Rugby Awards. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The awards were distributed at the annual Munster Rugby Awards at the University Concert Hall in Limerick.

There were 11 awards in total with O’Mahony picking up the Men’s Player of the Year gong ahead of Tadhg Beirne and Joey Carbery, after an impressive campaign.

O’Mahony has made 16 starts for the club so far this season and was instrumental in the province’s run to the Champions Cup semi-final against Saracens at the weekend, as well as the Final Series of the Guinness Pro 14.

The flanker played every minute of Ireland’s 2019 Six Nations campaign and has also been nominated for the EPCR European Player of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Griffin has been named as the Women’s Player of the Year for Munster. The Kerry native made her Munster senior debut in 2012 and captained Ireland during this year’s Six Nations championship.

Donal Lenihan is presented with the Hall of Fame of the Year award by Gerry O'Shea and Pat Keane Donal Lenihan is in the Munster Hall of Fame. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Munster legend Donal Lenihan has been inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame. During his career, he made over 50 appearances for the province.

At international level, he earned 52 caps for Ireland and won two Triple Crowns and three Five Nations Championships throughout his career from 1981 to 1992.

He also captained Ireland on 17 occasions.  

Other categories announced at Munster’s 2018/19 awards ceremony:

Young Player of the Year – Dan Goggin

John McCarthy Award for Greencore Munster Rugby Academy Player of the Year - Craig Casey

Referee of the Year – Rob O’Sullivan

Senior Club of the Year – Highfield RFC

Junior Club of the Year – Mallow RFC

School of the Year – Christian Brothers College, Cork

Club Youth Section of the Year – Cobh Pirates RFC

Club Mini Section of the Year – UL Bohemian RFC

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie