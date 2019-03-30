This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 30 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's breathtaking to see the supporters. It felt like we were playing at home'

Munster boss Johann van Graan said he’s proud to coach this team after their win in Edinburgh.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 30 Mar 2019, 4:16 PM
35 minutes ago 2,180 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4568572

Murray Kinsella reports from Murrayfield

THIS WAS TYPICAL Munster. 

When it seemed as if a 14th Champions Cup semi-final, and their third in a row, was going to slip away, they found a way.

That it happened in front of a vocal travelling Red Army of around 15,000 people made it even more characteristic.

CJ Stander celebrates winning with fans CJ Stander at Murrayfield after Munster's win. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The southern province manufactured a 72nd-minute try for man of the match Keith Earls, with Tyler Bleyendaal’s assured conversion handing Munster a 17-13 lead that they clung onto with some desperate defence in the dying stages.

Edinburgh will feel this was a missed opportunity and while Munster acknowledged that they have major improvements to make before their semi-final in three weekends’ time, this victory adds another chapter to a hearty history of dramatic victories in Europe.

“Off-field, I think it’s the people,” said head coach Johann van Graan afterwards when asked what it is about Munster that drives them to edge these kinds of games.

“If you were inside the bus when we arrived here, it’s breathtaking to see the supporters. It felt like we were going to play at home. 

“In terms of the group, that’s why I came to Munster – because of what Munster’s about.

“It’s about passion, it’s about integrity. It’s about real heart and real grit and Munster seem to never do it the easy way, and we certainly didn’t do it today.

“I’m incredibly proud to be the coach of this team but the most important message to the team from our side was, ‘Brilliant, let’s enjoy tonight and it’s our third semi-final in a row. It will be a massive semi-final but we as a group have got big dreams.’

“We’ll get to that in a few weeks’ time.”

Johann van Graan celebrates winning with his son Wyatt Van Graan with his son, Wyatt. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Munster’s performance had many flaws, which they will pick over in detail in the coming days, but the success was more impressive for the fact that they lost key players to injury.

Fullback Mike Haley was ruled out pre-match through illness, prompting Andrew Conway to be switched to the 15 shirt and the excellent Darren Sweetnam to come in on the wing.

Then there were first-half injuries for key man Joey Carbery and dynamic openside flanker Jack O’Donoghue, but Bleyendaal and Arno Botha did superb jobs off the bench for Munster.

There was also a first-half yellow card for second row Tadhg Beirne but Munster won that 10-minute period 7-0 as Earls scored his first try and Carbery added the conversion.

“Just before we got on the bus, we had the news that Mike was out,” said van Graan. “The way we train and do things, nothing fazes us. We just adapt and I thought we handled that well.

“The yellow card, losing Jack and Joey in the first-half, it’s a lot earlier than normal but we regrouped at half-time, changed one or two things tactically and the belief was there.

“That’s the beauty of our squad. We have four quality out-halves and we made a decision to go with Tyler this weekend and once you get your opportunity you’ve got to use it. That last conversion from the touchline is massive in the context of our season.

“Congratulations to the players for pulling through.”

Dave Kilcoyne celebrates with fans after the game Dave Kilcoyne with Munster fans post-match. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Carbery exited with a hamstring injury and will be a concern moving forward, having been a doubt for this game with a hamstring issue, but van Graan’s initial feeling on the out-half was optimistic. 

“He’s very disappointed. He felt a bit of stiffness after about 25 minutes and said he was going to play on.

“We don’t foresee it to be serious but it’s not for me to speculate at this stage. 10 minutes later he said he couldn’t continue and we pulled him.”

- This article was updated at 4.35pm to amend ’10,000 people’ to ’15,000 people’ in the third paragraph. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    'It's breathtaking to see the supporters. It felt like we were playing at home'
    'It's breathtaking to see the supporters. It felt like we were playing at home'
    Player ratings: How did you rate Munster in their battling Edinburgh victory?
    Earls' brilliant brace sends Munster into 14th Champions Cup semi-final
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Aguero and Silva help Manchester City reclaim top spot as Liverpool prepare to face Spurs
    Aguero and Silva help Manchester City reclaim top spot as Liverpool prepare to face Spurs
    Manchester United speculation didn't distract me – Pochettino
    Messi: 'My six-year-old son asked me: 'Dad, why do they crucify you in Argentina?''
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    LIVE: Manchester United vs Watford, Premier League
    LIVE: Manchester United vs Watford, Premier League
    Solskjaer keen to keep Phelan and Carrick in staff as 'life goes on' for former side Molde
    Virgil van Dijk could lose his house after landlord Solskjaer secures Man United job
    LEINSTER
    'It is a great step for Ross. He deserves it more than anyone in the group'
    'It is a great step for Ross. He deserves it more than anyone in the group'
    Ulster take aim at holders Leinster in all-Irish Champions Cup showdown
    'We're trying to invest in all our players': Cullen makes big selection calls

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie