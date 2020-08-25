Munster confirm major injury setback as South African Snyman tears cruciate

RG Snyman watches on after going off injured in Saturday's game.

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that South African RG Snyman tore his ACL in the early stages on Saturday against Leinster.

The news is a major blow for the province and the player with the Springbok suffering the injury in what was his debut in the Guinness Pro14 clash at the Aviva Stadium.

Munster this morning revealed that the lock will meet a specialist next ‘to discuss surgery and management’.

The marquee summer signing now faces a long period on the sidelines and there are further injury problems for Johann van Graan’s side with Dave Kilcoyne and Jean Kleyn now also ruled out for the immediate future. The pair are battling ankle and neck ligament injuries respectively.

