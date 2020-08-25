This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 25 August, 2020
Advertisement
Munster confirm major injury setback as South African Snyman tears cruciate

Munster confirmed this morning the serious injury that the Springbok has suffered.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 25 Aug 2020, 9:36 AM
19 minutes ago 3,433 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/5185208
RG Snyman watches on after going off injured in Saturday's game.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that South African RG Snyman tore his ACL in the early stages on Saturday against Leinster.

The news is a major blow for the province and the player with the Springbok suffering the injury in what was his debut in the Guinness Pro14 clash at the Aviva Stadium.

Munster this morning revealed that the lock will meet a specialist next ‘to discuss surgery and management’.

The marquee summer signing now faces a long period on the sidelines and there are further injury problems for Johann van Graan’s side with Dave Kilcoyne and Jean Kleyn now also ruled out for the immediate future. The pair are battling ankle and neck ligament injuries respectively.

