Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 3 December 2022
Advertisement

Munster's away day success comes at perfect time to jumpstart ambitions

It was only one month ago that the province’s faithful would have been worried for what was to come.

26 minutes ago 633 Views 0 Comments
Munster’s Craig Casey celebrates scoring their first try.
Munster’s Craig Casey celebrates scoring their first try.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO

IT TOOK FIVE attempts and, even then, Munster had to come from behind, but they finally have their first away win since Graham Rowntree took over as head coach.

It has come in time to jumpstart their URC and European ambitions a week before Toulouse head for Thomond Park.

A month ago, even the Munster faithful must have been looking at that fixture and wondering how bad it could be. The seemed to have lost their mojo, losing five of their first seven games and sinking into boring mid table in the URC. No longer. After three wins on the bounce, there is an air of confidence around the side and Rowntree says the game next week is one everyone can salivate over.

What gave him heart was not just the away win against a dangerous Edinburgh side with ambitions of their own and a host of current internationals to bolster them, but the way it was achieved. Five tries and a dominant performance from the pack are about as good as it gets when it comes to these games.

“We gave them some freebies early on,” he said. “We had spoken about how dangerous they were in attack but we were falling off tackles, threw an intercept and gave them access to our 22 with a poor penalty.

“We scored some good tries before half time, including a crucial one just before the break, because we hadn’t had a lot of territory up to then. The half time talk was all about being patient and sticking to the plan. The message was to keep the ball and be a bit more direct.”

It worked. Munster had been 12 points down at one stage, clawed their way back to five back, conceded again and still managed to go into the changing room only three points in arrears.

The second half saw both sides transformed as Munster waxed and Edinburgh waned, bringing another three tries, all converted, and a penalty. All done without letting Edinburgh score a point.

What really impressed and gave hope was the way the pack took charge. Led by man of the match Jean Kleyn at lock, Munster made a mess of the Scots line out, more than matched their opponents at scrum time and stopped making the silly mistakes that had hurt them before the break.

With a flood of ball, Joey Carberry was able to unleash his back of tricks at fly half and the inevitable tries followed. It is a recipe that give them hope for when they face the French force heading their way before they head for Northampton.

“The next two games see us go into Europe, which has always been special for the club,” Rowntree added. “It is important that with all the lads back from the Autumn Internationals and a few lads back from injury, our league form had to be better in these last two games. With that in mind I am delighted with the last two weeks.”

Is this the rebirth of the real Munster after an early season rebuild? “I hope so,” was Rowntree’s reply. “There is a great balance to our game, we have worked very hard on that.

Exclusive
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December

Become a Member

There have been a lot of moving parts – we have used 56 players for one reason or another but, as I constantly say to the lads, I have full belief in what we are doing.

“Even in those games we were not winning, we were showing signs of what is going to come. Now we are heading into a special week, a European week, a top French team at Thomond Park, we can’t wait.”

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.

About the author:

About the author
Lewis Stuart

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie