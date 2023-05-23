Liam O'Connor to retire on medical advice as Munster confirm five departures

LIAM O’CONNOR IS to retire from rugby following successful surgery on a recent neck injury, Munster have confirmed.

Versatile prop O’Connor is one of five players — along with locks Eoin O’Connor and Paddy Kelly, centre Oli Morris and academy wing Conor Phillips — whom the southern province today confirmed will leave the club this summer.

O’Connor made his debut against Stade Francais in the Champions Cup in 2016 and went on to make 34 appearances, also winning a British & Irish Cup with Munster ‘A’ in 2017.

The Cork man made 11 appearances in the first 12 games of the 2017/18 season but his career was then stalled by a long-term knee injury he suffered against Ospreys in December 2017.

O’Connor featured in Munster’s victory over a South Africa XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh earlier this season.

Academy product Kelly, a former student at St Munchin’s College, has similarly retired on medical grounds following a concussion suffered earlier this season, his first with Munster’s senior squad.

Munster said that Limerick man Kelly “has received specialist medical care since the concussion, and despite all efforts, the decision to retire was made in the best interests of his long-term health.”

Kelly’s fellow lock, Eoin O’Connor, will take up a new playing opportunity abroad after graduating to Munster’s senior squad this season. The Waterford man was one of 12 players to make their senior Munster debuts in the Champions Cup win over Wasps in December 2021 and made four senior appearances in all.

English centre Morris leaves Munster after crossing the Irish Sea when his then-employers, Worcester Warriors, went into administration.

Academy wing and Ireland sevens international Phillips, meanwhile, made two senior appearances for his native province. The Limerick native, a former Crescent College Comprehensive student, departs after spending three years in Munster’s academy.