Monday 14 September 2020
Munster confirm departure of head of athletic performance

Denis Logan will move home to America with his family in October.

By Gavan Casey Monday 14 Sep 2020, 6:01 PM
Departing Munster head of athletic performance Denis Logan.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that their head of athletic performance, Denis Logan, will depart the southern province.

In a one-line statement contained within a squad update this evening, the club confirmed Logan and his family will be moving home to America at the end of October for personal reasons.

Logan arrived at the province in May 2018 with significant experience already accrued in the world of American football, having previously worked with the Cleveland Browns NFL franchise.

His departure leaves Munster with a vacancy in the role for the second time in as many years, as Logan himself replaced Aled Walters in 2018 after Walters joined Rassie Erasmus’ Springboks ticket.

