Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 12 January 2021
Knox ruled out but Kilcoyne and O'Donoghue set to be available for Munster against Leinster

The young tighthead is set for a spell on the sidelines but Munster aim to welcome back some heavy artillery for their rescheduled interpro.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 5:03 PM
Jack O'Donoghue and Keynan Knox (file pic).
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Keynan Knox faces a spell on the sidelines following last weekend’s victory over Connacht at The Sportsground, while Dave Kilcoyne and Jack O’Donoghue should be available for selection for the rescheduled Guinness Pro14 showdown with Leinster on 23 January.

Tighthead Knox required an MRI for a knee injury sustained during his introduction as a replacement in the Round 11 victory in Galway, and the South African-born youngster will “undergo rehab with the medical department”, the southern province have confirmed. The specific nature of the knee injury has not yet been disclosed.

keynan-knox-and-joey-carbery Keynan Knox and Joey Carbery observing Munster training from the sidelines on Tuesday. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Fullback Mike Haley and lock Jean Kleyn were both treated for head injuries and will follow the graduated return-to-play protocols, with Munster not in action until they meet Leinster in 11 days’ time.

The province confirmed that Kilcoyne and O’Donoghue picked up “minor knocks” in training last week and said “both are expected to train this week.”

Kilcoyne, who is on the comeback trail following an ankle injury last August and a subsequent surgery in late autumn, will seek to return to full team training towards the end of the week following a calf niggle. O’Donoghue sustained a low-grade leg injury and will return to training around the same time.

Matt Gallagher (shoulder), RG Snyman (knee), Neil Cronin (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle) are continuing their longer-term recovery processes and remain unavailable to participate in full team training.

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

