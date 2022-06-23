Membership : Access or Sign Up
Munster tie down Patrick Campbell to new contract and add six underage stars to their academy

Ireland U20 Grand Slam winners Fionn Gibbons and Darragh McSweeney are two of the prospects who have hooked up with the province.

Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MUNSTER RUGBY CAN confirm that six players will join the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy this summer.

Evan O’Connell, Jack Oliver, Ruadhan Quinn, Kieran Ryan and Ireland U20 Grand Slam winners Fionn Gibbons and Darragh McSweeney hook up with the province.

In further news, full-back Patrick Campbell has signed a new contract that will see him continue as an Academy player next season before moving up to the senior squad on a two-year contract.

Campbell also won the Grand Slam with the Ireland U20s this year. The Young Munster man and former PBC student made two appearances for Munster in the Champions Cup this season.

As previously confirmed, Academy players Scott Buckley, Paddy Kelly, Alex Kendellen, Eoin O’Connor and Paddy Patterson will join the senior squad next season with Jonathan Wren retiring from the game on medical grounds.

