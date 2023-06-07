Ireland U20 winners and Cork hurler O'Connor join Munster rugby academy

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE confirmed two Ireland U20 Grand Slam winners and Cork hurler Ben O’Connor have joined their Academy ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The province announced today that Dylan Hicks, Shay McCarthy, Ben O’Connor, Brian Gleeson and George Hadden will all join the Academy squad as Year 1 players.

O’Connor starred at Semple Stadium last Sunday as Cork were crowned All-Ireland U20 hurling champions, adding to the minor medal he won with the county in 2021. The talented sportsman confirmed after the game that his immediate future lay in rugby after playing a leading role as PBC Cork won this year’s Munster schools senior cup title. The 18-year-old has also lined out for Munster and Ireland at U19 level in rugby this season.

Number eight Gleeson starred this year for the Ireland U20 side in the Six Nations as they won the Grand Slam, winning two Player of the Match awards. He developed through the ranks at Thurles RFC and Rockwell College, the Tipperary native have played at inter-county hurling level at underage and also featured for Garryowen in the All-Ireland League.

Prop Hadden also featured for the Ireland U20 side in their five games this season. The Wexford native plays his club rugby for Clontarf and had represented Leinster at underage level.

Ben Brady / INPHO George Hadden. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Out-half Hicks joins the Munster Academy out of school after playing a part in Colaiste Pobail Bheanntraí’s first-ever win in the Munster schools senior cup. He helped the Bantry Bay club win the Munster clubs boys U18 Cup, while he has also featured for the Munster U18 clubs team and Ireland U18 schools side.

Winger McCarthy has joined the Academy having trained with the squad since the start of the year. He lined out for the Ireland U20 side in 2022, emerged through the ranks at Richmond and has played for Young Munster.

There may be more additions to the Academy squad throughout the campaign. Munster had previously confirmed that Patrick Campbell and Cian Hurley will progress to the senior squad ahead of the new season with Edwin Edogbo moving up ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

2023/24 Greencore Munster Rugby Academy Squad

Year 3: Tony Butler, Ethan Coughlan, Mark Donnelly, Edwin Edogbo, Daniel Okeke.

Year 2: Fionn Gibbons, Darragh McSweeney, Evan O’Connell, Jack Oliver, Ruadhán Quinn, Kieran Ryan.

Year 1: Brian Gleeson, George Hadden, Dylan Hicks, Shay McCarthy, Ben O’Connor.

