Munster bring Nash and Hodnett in to starting team for trip to Italy

CALVIN NASH AND John Hodnett have both been brought into the Munster team for Sunday’s URC clash with Benetton, [KO 2pm, RTÉ 2].

There are the only two changes made to Graham Rowntree’s side from that which defeated the Sharks in their seasonal opener last weekend in Thomond Park. Andrew Conway and Alex Kendellen are the two players to make way for Nash and Hodnett. Conway was not available for selection after picking up a knock, while Kendellen is included amongst the replacements.

Advertisement

Academy players Shay McCarthy, Ethan Coughlan and Edwin Edogbo all retain their starting spots, while prop Kieran Ryan is included among the replacements.

On the bench Paddy Patterson is in line for his first appearance since March afters sustaining a knee injury in training in the last campaign, while new signing Sean O’Brien is also in line to come on for his debut for the province.

📢 TEAM NEWS | Here is your Munster side to face Benetton in Round 2 of the URC in Italy on Sunday 💪



Paddy Patterson is set for his first appearance since March while Seán O'Brien is in line for his debut 🙌



Click the pic below for full details.#MUNvSHA #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 27, 2023

Munster

15. Shane Daly

14. Shay McCarthy

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Rory Scannell

11. Calvin Nash

10. Joey Carbery

9. Ethan Coughlan

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Stephen Archer

4. Edwin Edogbo

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)

7. John Hodnett

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements: