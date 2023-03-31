Snyman to make Champions Cup debut as Munster name team to face Sharks

RG SNYMAN WILL make his Champions Cup debut for Munster as they have named their starting side to face the Sharsk tomorrow at King’s Park, [KO 12.30pm, BT Sport 3].
Munster make five changes to the side that were beaten by Glasgow Warriors last weekend and two positional switches.
Synman comes into the side to partner Jean Kleyn in the second row. Antoine Frisch comes in at 13 after missing out last week due to injurty, Malakai Fekitoa moves to inside centre.
Craig Casey comes in at scrum-half, Jack Crowley starting alongside him in the half-backs after playing at inside centre last week.
Peter O’Mahony starts on his return from international duty and he will captain the side. Niall Scannell also comes in to start in a front row that includes Dave Kilcoyne and Roman Salanoa.
Munster
- 15. Mike Haley
- 14. Calvin Nash
- 13. Antoine Frisch
- 12. Malakai Fekitoa
- 11. Shane Daly
- 10. Jack Crowley
- 9. Craig Casey
- 1. Dave Kilcoyne
- 2. Niall Scannell
- 3. Roman Salanoa
- 4. Jean Kleyn
- 5. RG Snyman
- 6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
- 7. John Hodnett
- 8. Gavin Coombes
Subs
- 16. Diarmuid Barron
- 17. Josh Wycherley
- 18. Stephen Archer
- 19. Fineen Wycherley
- 20. Jack O’Donoghue
- 21. Conor Murray
- 22. Joey Carbery
- 23. Alex Kendellen