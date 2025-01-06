Murray part of four Munster players back in training, Henderson available for Ulster

CONOR MURRAY IS one of four players that Munster have welcomed back to training ahead of their return to Champions Cup Rugby action against Saracens this weekend.

Diarmuid Barron (shoulder), Diarmuid Kilgallen (wrist), Jack O’Donoghue (shoulder) and Murray (elbow) have all returned to team training for Saturday’s game at Thomond Park, which kicks off at 5.30pm.

The Ulster Rugby Performance Medicine Team have issued a squad update ahead of the province’s Investec Champions Cup Round 3 fixture v Leicester Tigers this Saturday.

Peter O’Mahony’s availability will be determined later in the week with Munster revealing today he continues to improve from a ‘calf contusion’.

Munster’s list of players absent for the game as they continue to rehaibilitate from injuries is – Dave Kilcoyne (thigh), Scott Buckley (calf), Alex Nankivell (hamstring), Thaakir Abrahams (shoulder), Craig Casey (knee), Jean Kleyn (thigh), Liam Coombes (chest), Seán O’Brien (leg), Jeremy Loughman (hip), Josh Wycherley (neck), Mark Donnelly (ankle), Patrick Campbell (shoulder), Cian Hurley (knee), Edwin Edogbo (Achilles), and Roman Salanoa (knee).

Elsehwere, Michael Lowry is out for Ulster’s trip to face Leicester Tigers next Saturday night in the Champions Cup, but Iain Henderson returns to be available for selection.

Ulster's Iain Henderson. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Lowry suffered a thigh muscle injury in the recent game against Connacht and will now miss out on the tie at Welford Road.

In better news for Ulster, Henderson is back available, along with Ethan McIlroy and Callum Reid.

Other Ulster players currently unavailable for selection due to injury are: Robert Baloucoune (calf), Stuart McCloskey (hamstring), Ben Moxham (knee), James Hume (knee), Marcus Rea (toe), Sean Reffell (ankle), Tom Stewart (hamstring), and Jacob Stockdale (hamstring).

Rob Herring (calf) was injured during the warm-up before the Connacht game and his availability will be monitored through training this week, while Stewart Moore (thigh) has resumed team training.

Following confirmation of Tom O’Toole’s suspension for a red card offence against Munster last month, the prop will be suspended for Ulster’s next three fixtures and Ireland’s opening Six Nations games against England and Scotland.