Munster player Ben O'Connor. James Crombie/INPHO
Freestarting XV

O'Connor set for first senior start as Munster make six changes for Dragons game

Munster head to Rodney Parade tomorrow night.
12.24pm, 24 Jan 2025
MUNSTER HAVE HANDED a first start to full-back Ben O’Connor as they face the Dragons tomorrow in the URC at Rodney Parade, [KO: 7.35pm, RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1].

O’Connor, a former Cork underage All-Ireland hurling winner, will make his first start after eight apperances to date for the province.

Academy hooker Danny Sheahan is set for his senior debut having been listed among  the replacements. A former PBC student, Sheahan has lined out in the AIL for Cork Constitution.

O’Connor’s inclusion is one of six changes from last weekend’s loss to Northampton in the Champions Cup, with Shane Daly, Billy Burns, and Ethan Coughlan joining him in the backline.

Tom Ahern and captain Jack O’Donoghue are drafted into the pack.

Diarmuid Kilgallen will make his first URC appearance for Munster as he seeks to build on last week’s impressive performance in bagging two tries against Northampton.

On the injury front, Niall Scannell was unavailable for selection as he continues the graduated return-to-play protocols.

Mike Haley has undergone successful surgery on the ankle injury he sustained in Northampton last week.

Munster

15. Ben O’Connor
14. Diarmuid Kilgallen
13. Tom Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Shane Daly
10. Billy Burns
9. Ethan Coughlan

1. Dian Bleuler
2. Diarmuid Barron
3. Oli Jager
4.  Fineen Wycherley
5. Tom Ahern
6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)
7. Alex Kendellen
8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Danny Sheahan
17. Kieran Ryan
18. John Ryan
19. Evan O’Connell
20. Brian Gleeson
21. Paddy Patterson
22. Tony Butler
23. John Hodnett

