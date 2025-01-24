O'Connor set for first senior start as Munster make six changes for Dragons game

MUNSTER HAVE HANDED a first start to full-back Ben O’Connor as they face the Dragons tomorrow in the URC at Rodney Parade, [KO: 7.35pm, RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1].

O’Connor, a former Cork underage All-Ireland hurling winner, will make his first start after eight apperances to date for the province.

Academy hooker Danny Sheahan is set for his senior debut having been listed among the replacements. A former PBC student, Sheahan has lined out in the AIL for Cork Constitution.

O’Connor’s inclusion is one of six changes from last weekend’s loss to Northampton in the Champions Cup, with Shane Daly, Billy Burns, and Ethan Coughlan joining him in the backline.

Advertisement

Tom Ahern and captain Jack O’Donoghue are drafted into the pack.

Diarmuid Kilgallen will make his first URC appearance for Munster as he seeks to build on last week’s impressive performance in bagging two tries against Northampton.

On the injury front, Niall Scannell was unavailable for selection as he continues the graduated return-to-play protocols.

Mike Haley has undergone successful surgery on the ankle injury he sustained in Northampton last week.

𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 💥



4⃣ Academy players included

1⃣5⃣ 1st start for full-back Ben O'Connor

1⃣ Danny Sheahan set for senior debut



We are en route to Wales for a vital #URC clash against @DragonsRFC tomorrow night 🐲#SUAF 🔴 | #DRAvMUN — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 24, 2025

Munster

15. Ben O’Connor

14. Diarmuid Kilgallen

13. Tom Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Shane Daly

10. Billy Burns

9. Ethan Coughlan

1. Dian Bleuler

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Oli Jager

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Tom Ahern

6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)

7. Alex Kendellen

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Danny Sheahan

17. Kieran Ryan

18. John Ryan

19. Evan O’Connell

20. Brian Gleeson

21. Paddy Patterson

22. Tony Butler

23. John Hodnett