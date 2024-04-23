Rowntree allays fears over seriousness of Kleyn injury

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Graham Rowntree has allayed fears that Jean Kleyn’s eye injury is more serious than feared and has confirmed that the World Cup winner will be back for the start of next season.

Indeed, the 30-year-old could make his return for the Springboks during the summer, having suffered the eye injury in his only appearance for Munster this season against Leinster back in November.

Advertisement

That was his first game back for the province having helped South Africa retain the World Cup after the former Irish international was a surprise call-up by Rassie Erasmus last summer.

At the time of the injury in November, Munster ruled him out until the New Year but as his return dragged on and speculation surfaced about the injury being even more serious, Rowntree cleared up the situation from their current base in Cape Town.

“There was a bit of confusion in the Irish media that his eye injury may be worse than suggested, but no, he has seen a specialist in America, and he and we are very happy with the plan going forward,” said Rowntree.

“He has been to America and we are very happy with the plan for him going forward. He will be available for the start of next season.”

A South African journalist on the Zoom call asked Rowntree if Kleyn might actually make his return for the Springboks during the summer — they host Ireland twice in June, also play Portugal and then take part in the Rugby Championship.

“It could, it could be, yeah. I never thought about that. Crikey, thanks for reminding me. He will be available for next season. When that next season starts, I can’t tell you exactly,” added Rowntree.

Kleyn, who made his Munster debut in 2016 after joining from the Stormers, signed a two-year contract extension in November.