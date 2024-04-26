O'Brien comes in as Munster make one change for Lions match

MUNSTER HAVE MADE one change for tomorrow’s clash with the Lions in Johannesburg, [KO: 4pm, live TG4 and Premier Sports 2].
Seán O’Brien comes in at inside centre, partnering Antoine Frisch in midfield, as Alex Nankivell is replaced. The game will mark O’Brien’s first start in that position, in his 16th appearance for the province this season.
The rest of the side is unchanged from last week’s stirring victory over the Bulls. Mike Haley is named on the bench, John Hodnett missing out due to a leg injury.
Craig Casey is also listed amongst the replacements, having returned to training this week following a HIA in last Saturday’s game.
There is one change to the side that beat Bulls last weekend as Seán O’Brien makes his first start at inside centre.
Full team news
Munster Rugby (XV v Lions):
15. Simon Zebo
14. Calvin Nash
13. Antoine Frisch
12. Seán O’Brien
11. Shane Daly
10. Jack Crowley
9. Conor Murray
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. RG Snyman
5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Alex Kendellen
8. Jack O’Donoghue
Replacements:
16. Eoghan Clarke
17. Josh Wycherley
18. Oli Jager
19. Tom Ahern
20. Gavin Coombes
21. Craig Casey
22, Joey Carbery
23. Mike Haley