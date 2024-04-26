O'Brien comes in as Munster make one change for Lions match

MUNSTER HAVE MADE one change for tomorrow’s clash with the Lions in Johannesburg, [KO: 4pm, live TG4 and Premier Sports 2].

Seán O’Brien comes in at inside centre, partnering Antoine Frisch in midfield, as Alex Nankivell is replaced. The game will mark O’Brien’s first start in that position, in his 16th appearance for the province this season.

The rest of the side is unchanged from last week’s stirring victory over the Bulls. Mike Haley is named on the bench, John Hodnett missing out due to a leg injury.

Advertisement

Craig Casey is also listed amongst the replacements, having returned to training this week following a HIA in last Saturday’s game.

📢 TEAM NEWS | Here is your Munster side to face the Emirates Lions in Johannesburg tomorrow 💪



There is one change to the side that beat Bulls last weekend as Seán O’Brien makes his first start at inside centre.



Full team news ⤵️#LIOvMUN #MunsterInSA 🇿🇦 #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 26, 2024

Munster Rugby (XV v Lions):

15. Simon Zebo

14. Calvin Nash

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Seán O’Brien

11. Shane Daly

10. Jack Crowley

9. Conor Murray

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. RG Snyman

5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Alex Kendellen

8. Jack O’Donoghue

Replacements:

16. Eoghan Clarke

17. Josh Wycherley

18. Oli Jager

19. Tom Ahern

20. Gavin Coombes

21. Craig Casey

22, Joey Carbery

23. Mike Haley