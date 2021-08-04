Munster unveil new home jersey for the next two seasons

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE unveiled the home kit they will wear for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons.

Joey Carbery in the new shirt. Source: Munster Rugby

Once again manufactured by Adidas and sponsored by Bank of Ireland, the red jersey will be worn by a senior team for the first time when Munster’s women face Ulster on Saturday, 28 August.

The men’s team will then don it in their first pre-season game against Bath on Saturday, 4 September.

It is available to buy from 19 August, while Munster’s European and alternate kits remain the same for this season.

