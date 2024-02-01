Zebo: Páirc Uí Chaoimh a better venue for Munster than Aviva

Simon Zebo hopes to have more Munster games at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. David Fitzgerald / SPORTSFILE David Fitzgerald / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

SIMON ZEBO WOULD prefer to play more games at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and believes it would be a better venue for Munster than the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Cork GAA’s home ground, which is set to be renamed SuperValu Pairc Úi Chaoimh in a sponsorship deal, will host a historic clash between the URC champions and Crusaders this Saturday evening. It will be Munster’s second match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh after previously playing against South Africa A at the venue in November 2022 where Zebo scored a try that evening as part of a 28-14 victory.

However, he will miss out on the meeting with the Super Rugby champions this weekend due to a “bang” in his knee which he hopes will keep him out of action for just a few weeks.

“I’d love to play there more often, it’s an amazing atmosphere,” said Zebo.

Munster have announced that their ‘Clash of Champions’ tie is a sell-out fixture and a crowd of 40,885 is expected to attend.

“The Cork support are always crying out for big marquee games down there and I feel like maybe Munster qualifying for a European semi-final or something like that, going to Páirc Uí Chaoimh instead of the Aviva would be much better for us.

“A stadium with that much history would be fantastic for Munster rugby.”

