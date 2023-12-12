Munster confirm games against Leinster and Crusaders have sold out

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE announced their upcoming games against Leinster in Thomond Park and against Crusaders in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, are now both sellout fixtures.

The interpro derby against Leinster will take place on St Stephen’s Day at 7.35pm before a crowd of 25,600, as URC action returns following the Champions Cup schedule, Munster travelling to face Exeter next Sunday in that competition.

The game against Crusaders on Saturday 3 February at 5pm, will mark Munster’s second match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with a crowd of 40,885 expected.

Munster previously played South Africa A at the venue in November 2022 and will now take on the New Zealand outfit that won their seventh successive Super Rugby Pacific championship last summer.

Before that game Munster’s January assignments include a trip to play Connacht on New Year’s Day, an away tie with Toulon on 13 January and a home game against Northampton on 20 January.