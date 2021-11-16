Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 16 November 2021
Advertisement

Munster sign young Cork and Clare GAA stars to rugby academy

Tony Butler and Patrick Campbell both played minor inter-county GAA in 2019.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 16 Nov 2021, 5:56 PM
1 hour ago 5,162 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5603388
Tony Butler and Patrick Campbell.
Tony Butler and Patrick Campbell.
Tony Butler and Patrick Campbell.

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED three new additions to their Rugby Academy, including two notable young GAA stars from Cork and Clare.

Out-half Tony Butler and back three player Patrick Campbell both featured at minor inter-county level in 2019, while lock Edwin Edogbo is the third recruit.

The three players have all featured in the All-Ireland league this season while Butler and Campbell made their Munster A debuts against Connacht last Friday.

That duo caught the eye in the GAA ranks with their displays in recent times.

Butler hurled for the St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield GAA club and started for Clare in the 2019 Munster minor final, when they lost out to Limerick. In March 2020 he also played at wing-back and helped St Flannan’s (Ennis) win their first Dr Harty Cup title in 15 years.

Campbell played football for Nemo Rangers and excelled in 2019 at full-forward as Cork won the All-Ireland minor title with a dramatic extra-time success over Galway in the final.

patrick-campbell Patrick Campbell in action for Young Munster.

tony-butler Tony Butler in action for Munster. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

In their rugby careers, Butler and Campbell are products of Ennis RFC and PBC (Presentation Brothers College) respectively. Butler studies Construction Management and Engineering in UL, while he has been in action for Garryowen this season in the AIL, scoring 40 points in four games.

Campbell helped PBC reach the final of the 2020 Munster Schools Senior Cup, a Law and Accounting student at UL, he plays his AIL rugby with Young Munster at full-back.

Edogbo, an 18-year-old who came up through the ranks at Cobh Pirates RFC, becomes the first player from the east Cork club to earn a place in the Academy. He featured in 2019 for the Munster U18 clubs team, along with the Ireland U18 clubs and schools side.

He featured for UCC, where he studies Engineering, in the early rounds of the AIL season but is set for a spell on the sidelines currently due to that injury.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy 2021-22

Year Three

  • Paddy Kelly (Lock/Garryowen)
  • Eoin O’Connor (Lock/Young Munster)
  • Paddy Patterson (Scrum-half/UCD)
  • Jonathan Wren (Back three/Cork Constitution)

Year Two

  • Scott Buckley (Hooker/UCC)
  • Cian Hurley (Lock/Garryowen)
  • Alex Kendellen (Back-row forward/UCC)
  • Conor Phillips (Winger/Young Munster)

Year One

  • Tony Butler (Out-half/Garryowen)
  • Patrick Campbell (Back three/Young Munster)
  • Ethan Coughlan (Scrum-half/Shannon)
  • Mark Donnelly (Prop/Garryowen)
  • Edwin Edogbo (Lock/UCC)
  • Daniel Okeke (Back-row forward/Shannon)

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie