O'Mahony returns as Munster make six changes for trip to Toulon

Alex Nankivell and Niall Scannell are also back for Munster.
7 minutes ago

PETER O’MAHONY RETURNS to the Munster starting team for tomorrow’s Champions Cup tie away to Toulon at Stade Felix Mayol, [KO 3.15pm, TNT Sports 3].

O’Mahony is back after a shoulder injury, with Alex Nankivell (ankle) and Niall Scannell  (groin) also having recovered to start for the crucial pool tie in France.

Munster in total have made six personnel changes and two positional switches from the team that face Connacht on New Year’s Day.

Craig Casey and Jack Crowley are both back to resume their half-back partnership, while John Ryan is in at tighthead prop.

Tom Ahern shifts to second row, Gavin Coombes is named at number eight, and Tadhg Beirne will captain the team.

Scannell will make his first competitive appearance for Munster this campaign, while it will be O’Mahony’s second. Joey Carbery has bounced back from a wrist injury to be named on the bench, with Oli Jager unavailable for selection as he continues the return to play protocols.

Munster

  • 15. Simon Zebo
  • 14. Calvin Nash
  • 13. Antoine Frisch
  • 12. Alex Nankivell
  • 11. Shane Daly
  • 10. Jack Crowley
  • 9. Craig Casey
  • 1. Jeremy Loughman
  • 2. Niall Scannell
  • 3. John Ryan 
  • 4. Tom Ahern
  • 5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)
  • 6. Peter O’Mahony
  • 7. John Hodnett
  • 8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

  • 16. Eoghan Clarke
  • 17. Josh Wycherley
  • 18. Stephen Archer
  • 19. Brian Gleeson
  • 20. Alex Kendellen
  • 21. Conor Murray
  • 22. Joey Carbery
  • 23. Seán O’Brien
