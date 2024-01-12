O'Mahony returns as Munster make six changes for trip to Toulon

PETER O’MAHONY RETURNS to the Munster starting team for tomorrow’s Champions Cup tie away to Toulon at Stade Felix Mayol, [KO 3.15pm, TNT Sports 3].

O’Mahony is back after a shoulder injury, with Alex Nankivell (ankle) and Niall Scannell (groin) also having recovered to start for the crucial pool tie in France.

Munster in total have made six personnel changes and two positional switches from the team that face Connacht on New Year’s Day.

Craig Casey and Jack Crowley are both back to resume their half-back partnership, while John Ryan is in at tighthead prop.

Tom Ahern shifts to second row, Gavin Coombes is named at number eight, and Tadhg Beirne will captain the team.

Scannell will make his first competitive appearance for Munster this campaign, while it will be O’Mahony’s second. Joey Carbery has bounced back from a wrist injury to be named on the bench, with Oli Jager unavailable for selection as he continues the return to play protocols.

📢 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT | Here is your Munster side to face RC Toulon in France tomorrow afternoon 💪



Peter O'Mahony, Niall Scannell & Alex Nankivell all return from injury to start with Joey Carbery also back & among the replacements.#RCTvMUN #InvestecChampionsCup #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 12, 2024

Munster

15. Simon Zebo

14. Calvin Nash

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Shane Daly

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Tom Ahern

5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. John Hodnett

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements: