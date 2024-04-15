Big names return as Munster name squad for trip to South Africa

MUNSTER WELCOME BACK some of their big guns ahead of their trip to South Africa this week for a double helping of URC action.

Shane Daly, Calvin Nash, RG Snyman, Oli Jager and Fineen Wycherley have been included in the travelling group after missing recent games due to injury or illness.

Those absentees hit Munster’s challenge as they exited the Champions Cup eight days ago, losing 24-14 against Northampton at Franklin’s Gardens at the last 16 stage.

Munster players and management will arrive in Pretoria tomorrow afternoon and begin preparations ahead of Saturday’s Round 14 game against the Bulls (4.05pm Irish time).

They take on the Lions the following week, Saturday 27 April, with a 4pm kick-off for that game.

Munster are currently fourth in the table and will unveil their 23-man matchday squad for the Bulls game at 12pm on Friday.

Two Munster Academy players have been included in scrum-half Ethan Coughlan and prop Mark Donnelly.

The squad in full is:

Munster Travelling Squad

Forwards:

Scott Buckley, Eoghan Clarke, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Mark Donnelly, Oli Jager, Jeremy Loughman, Josh Wycherley, Tom Ahern, Tadhg Beirne, RG Snyman, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony.

Backs:

Craig Casey, Ethan Coughlan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly, Mike Haley, Calvin Nash, Sean O’Brien, Simon Zebo.