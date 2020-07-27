Beirne, Earls and Ryan return to Munster training as build up continues to interpro clashes

MUNSTER TRIO TADHG Beirne, Keith Earls and John Ryan are all set to come back to training with the province this week as they build up to the return to action with next month’s interpo double-header.

Beirne (ankle), Earls (calf) and Ryan (shoulder) have all been battling injury problems of late. Munster had a down week last week but have now returned for a four-week spell of training before the Guinness Pro14 clashes with Leinster on 22 August and Connacht on 30 August in the Aviva Stadium.

Munster have also revealed that Gavin Coombes (illness), Damian de Allende (groin) and Dave Kilcoyne (calf) will all be returning to training in the coming weeks.

🗞️ SQUAD UPDATE | Our team have returned to the HPC in Limerick following a down week.



Great news for Tadhg Beirne, Keith Earls & John Ryan as they all return to training this week – see the full injury update ⤵️#ReturnToRugby #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) July 27, 2020

The prognosis on Calvin Nash is more unclear as he will undergo a scan on a wrist injury today while Dan Goggin’s surgery on his ankle has taken place as he gets set to face into a period of rehabilitation.

The trio of Jean Kleyn, Jeremey Loughman and Fineen Wycherley have all sustained thigh injuries which are being assessed as they are on the mend with Joey Carbery (wrist/ankle) and Mike Haley (calf) continuing to be long-term injury absentees.

