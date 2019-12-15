This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Munster-Saracens second-half scuffle to be investigated by EPCR

The Champions Cup organisers released a statement this afternoon.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 15 Dec 2019, 1:26 PM
1 hour ago 2,590 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/4934519
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

EUROPEAN PROFESSIONAL CLUB Rugby [EPCR] are set to investigate second-half “incidents” which occurred during Munster’s defeat to Saracens yesterday.

The English side were 15-6 winners in their heated Heineken Champions Cup clash at Allianz Park, with a scuffle breaking out in the second half.

After the game, Saracens boss Mark McCall said the club would consider their next move after Munster’s head of medical, Jamie Kearns, was involved in an exchange with hooker Jamie George.

The Saracens director of rugby claimed a “horrible” comment had been directed at George. In turn, the incident sparked a large-scale scuffle between Saracens and Munster players.

“From what I know, something pretty bad was said at Jamie,” McCall said afterwards. “He wouldn’t have reacted the way he reacted otherwise. We’ll take our time to decide whether we do anything.

“Clearly it shouldn’t happen, we all know that. I don’t think what was said to Jamie was good at all. We’ll see. If a doctor… we just have to decide because it started a 30-man brawl.

Owen Farrell got penalised for running into the melee but from what I saw 29 other people ran into it. It was a strange penalty to give and it was instigated by a member of their staff who said something horrible to one of our players. We’ll decide what happens next.

Saracens assistant coach Alex Sanderson told BT Sport that the Munster medic had made a derogatory comment about George’s weight.

This afternoon, EPCR — the Champions Cup organisers — confirmed that they will look into the incident.

A statement read: “EPCR has decided to investigate incidents which occurred during the second half of the Heineken Champions Cup, Round 4 match between Saracens and Munster Rugby at Allianz Park yesterday (Saturday, 14 December).

“Information will now be sought from the match officials and from both clubs, and EPCR will be making no further comment until the investigation has been completed.”

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie