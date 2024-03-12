Pres hold off Christians fightback in sensational final to nudge ahead in Munster

Presentation Brothers College (Cork) 33

Christian Brothers College (Cork) 31

PRES HAVE NUDGED ahead in the all-time Munster Schools Senior Cup standings after surviving a Christians fightback in a sensational, 10-try battle with their cross-city rivals from Cork.

A memorable few days for the Mardyke school in which their former student Cillian Murphy won an Oscar was capped with a 32nd Munster title, moving Pres one clear of Christians in the honour roll.

Two tries by fifth-year inside centre James O’Leary, 11 points by his first cousin and skipper Gene O’Leary-Kareem, and a wonder-score by John Wigginton-Barrett set Pres on their way at Virgin Media Park — and those scores amounted in the first half alone.

A score by Neville O’Leary — brother of James — looked to have all but sealed the deal in the second only for Christians to roar back into life from 19 points down.

Christians had responded in the first half through tries by Ian Morton, Billy McCarthy, but ill-discipline and soft defence looked as though it would prove terminal to their chances — just as it did in this same fixture last year — as they went in 26-14 down at the break.

Their reply to Neville O’Leary’s second-half try for Pres was mighty however, as they reeled off three late tries of their own to leave out-half O’Shea with a chance to level proceedings with a last-play touchline conversion.

O’Shea, who had been inspirational in his side’s attempted comeback, watched in agony as his kick trailed wide left and Pres fans stormed the pitch to celebrate with their ecstatic players.

It was a deserved win for Ger Burke’s Pres side who never trailed at Virgin Media Park.

They took their first lead as early as the second minute.

Out-half Harry Murphy popped inside to Neville O’Leary who brought one half of the ground to its feet as he slalomed through the Christians defence. O’Leary’s offload was loose and collected by a scrambling CBC defender, but they were sloppy on their exit: fullback Daire O’Callaghan’s clearance was charged down clean by PBC skipper Gene O’Leary-Kareem and he beat O’Callaghan on the ensuing chase to dot down with the ball inches shy of the dead-ball line.

O’Leary-Kareem, who looks a future Munster prospect at 13, celebrated for a split second before turning back for the ball: he blasted over a conversion from a tricky angle on the left, and Pres led 7-0.

Tommy Crowe’s Christians then blew two early chances of their own but the second was pulled back for an offside penalty against Pres on their own line.

Christians tapped and went, and knocked on the door for three phases, before openside Ian Morton burrowed over to leave out-half Charlie O’Shea with a gimme conversion to level proceedings. It was seven apiece on 11 minutes.

Pres retook the lead almost instantly, however: Andrew Brace penalised Christians lock Michael Foy for a high tackle on Harry Murphy and Pres went to the line.

From the resulting lineout, inside centre James O’Leary exploited some soft Christians defence and marauded through the middle, under the posts, with O’Leary-Kareem making it 14-7.

With the atmosphere raucous and the stakes never higher for any of the players on display, individual errors were dictating an enthralling, free-flowing game. On 21 minutes, Christians, having gifted Pres a couple of tries, turned benefactors when Harry Murphy spilled forward a difficult pass by Liam Touhy on his own five-metre line.

Powerful Christians captain Danny Rock bashed it to within a yard off the resulting scrum, and Christians out-half Charlie O’Shea then orchestrated the backline move which sent left wing Bill McCarthy over on the loop-around.

O’Shea split the posts with a tricky conversion into the wind from the right-hand side for 14-14.

Christians then almost capitalised on an ovethrown Pres lineout deep inside their own territory: the influential O’Shea peeled left and timed his pass to hooker Darragh Prenter perfectly but Prenter knocked forward as he stretched for the line under tremendous pressure from a couple of scrambling Pres defenders.

It was mile-a-minute stuff at Virgin Media Park as these rival schools tore into each other once more.

Pres’ lineout was becoming an issue — but so too was Christians discipline.

A cheap CBC offside on halfway afforded PBC significant territory and the Mardyke school retook the lead on 33 minutes: James O’Leary with his second — this one a close-range finish — after patient Pres build-up on Christians’ line.

O’Leary-Kareem’s conversion was off the mark on this occasion –19-14 — but he made up for it virtually straight from kick-off.

Pres went wide inside their own half, and O’Leary-Kareem carved a half-yard of space before offloading in the tackle to his onrushing left wing, John Wigginton-Barrett.

Wigginton-Barrett soared down the left edge, burning Christians fullback Daire O’Callaghan and taking it to the house from all of 60 metres.

It was one of the great individual Munster Schools Senior Cup final tries, and it was converted from under the sticks by it’s assister Kareem-O’Leary for 26-14.

Pres took that 12-point advantage to the sheds and from a psychological standpoint, it felt like they had left a mountain to climb for their cross-city rivals from Sidney Hill.

It looked that way from the restart, too, as Christians continued to make errors and Pres began to enjoy themselves.

CBC skipper Danny Rock was yellow-carded on 42 minutes for a high tackle on Wigginton-Barrett — his side’s third such offence, and his second personally.

With Christians’ challenge dying, Pres made use of the numerical advantage: O’Leary-Kareem was again the creator, popping a wonderful offload to his first cousin Neville O’Leary who became the third man from the extended O’Leary family to score as he powered over in the right.

O’Leary-Kareem split the posts with his touchline conversion and replicated predecessor Ben O’Connor’s ‘shush’ towards the Christians fans who were giving him grief as he line up the kick.

It was looking like Pres’ day but Christians showed signs that they would go down swinging when out-half O’Shea inspired a move that spanned the length of the field and eventually resulted in a try for lock Conor Kennelly. O’Shea converted for 33-21 with about 15 minutes remaining.

That show of heart by the Reds continued when on onslaught in the Pres 22′ eventually resulted in their fourth try, Charlie O’Shea’s sweeping pass from left to right finding replacement Ronan O’Keeffe who stepped inside to finish brilliantly.

O’Shea’s touchline conversion was narrowly wide — and so Pres took a seven-point advantage into the dying moments.

Back came Christians again, but a brilliant team move saw wing Alex O’Connell eventually bundled into touch inside the Pres 22′.

Christians, though, stole the resulting lineout. Another assault on the Pres line followed. Both sets of supporters were on their feet.

With a penalty advantage in his pocket, O’Shea delivered a wonderful cross-field kick into the bread basket of O’Keeffe again, and the right wing dove over to leave the score 33-31 to Pres.

It left O’Shea with a challenging conversion in the swirling Cork wind. From near the paint on the right-hand side, O’Shea had the legs but not quite the angle. Cue bedlam up at the Dolphin end.

It came down to the finest of margins, and Pres lead the Munster standings by the same after another incredible fixture between Cork city’s two rugby institutions.

Scorers for Pres:

Tries: Gene O’Leary-Kareem, James O’Leary (2), John Wigginton-Barrett, Neville O’Leary

Pens:

Cons: Gene O’Leary-Kareem (4/5)

Scorers for Christians:

Tries: Ian Morton, Billy McCarthy, Conor Kennelly, Ronan O’Keeffe (2).

Pens:

Cons: Charlie O’Shea (3/5)

Presentation Brothers College

15. Deckie Fitzgerald

14. Neville O’Leary

13. Gene O’Leary Kareem (Captain)

12. James O’Leary

11. John Wigginton-Barrett

10. Harry Murphy

9. Liam Tuohy

1. Maurice Minogue

2. Padraig Doyle

3. Bill Cronin

4. Daniel Foley

5. George O’Keeffe

6. Oscar Squires

7. Cormac Bohan

8. Alexander Alderson

Replacements:

16. Rio McLoughlin-Barry

17. Fionn O’Sullivan

18. Diarmuid Sheehy

19. Charlie Donnelly

20. Daniel Noonan

21. Frankie Óg Sheahan

22. Mark Hetherington

23. Luke Sisk-O’Mahony

24. Evan O’Dowd

25. Olan Dillon

Christian Brothers College

15. Daire O’Callaghan

14. Alex O’Connell

13. Leo O’Leary

12. Gavin O’Riordan

11. Bill McCarthy

10. Charlie O’Shea

9. Christopher Barrett

1. Denis Callaghan

2. Darragh Prenter

3. Cian Walsh

4. Michael Foy

5. Conor Kennelly

6. Mark Skelly

7. Ian Morton

8. Danny Rock (Captain)

Replacements: