Here are the confirmed Munster senior championship fixture details for 2022

Kerry and Limerick are the reigning Munster senior champions.

MUNSTER GAA HAVE finalised their inter-county championship fixture schedule for 2022 with times and venues finalised for their senior, U20 and minor grades.

The flagship senior championships will commence with the hurling action on 17 April, Waterford hosting Tipperary at 2pm in Walsh Park, while reigning Munster and All-Ireland champions Limerick will play Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 4pm.

Clare have a bye in the first round before they make their championship bow on Sunday 24 April as they’re away to Tipperary in Thurles.

The round-robin format in hurling will continue before the final is held on the Bank Holiday weekend on Sunday 5 June at 4pm.

The Munster senior football championship begins with quarter-final ties on Saturday 30 April as Tipperary face Waterford and Clare play Limerick.

Champions Kerry travel to meet Cork in the semi-final on Saturday 7 May at 7pm, while the final is down for Saturday 28 May at 3pm.

Páirc Uí Rinn will host the Cork-Kerry game on Saturday 7 May. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Here are the full senior fixture details:

Senior Hurling Championship

Sunday 17 April

Waterford v Tipperary, Walsh Park, 2pm.

Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm.

Saturday 23 April

Limerick v Waterford, Gaelic Grounds, 7pm.

Sunday 24 April

Tipperary v Clare, Semple Stadium, 2pm.

Sunday 1 May

Cork v Clare, Semple Stadium, 2pm.

Sunday 8 May

Limerick v Tipperary, Gaelic Grounds, 2pm.

Sunday 15 May

Waterford v Cork, Walsh Park, Waterford, 2pm.

Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park, Ennis, 4pm.

Sunday 22 May

Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium, Thurles, Time TBC.

Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park, Ennis, Time TBC.

Sunday 5 June

Final, 4pm.

Senior Football Championship

Saturday 30 April – Quarter-finals

Waterford v Tipperary, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.

Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park, Ennis, 6pm

Saturday 7 May

Semi-final: Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.

Saturday 14 May

Semi-final: Clare/Limerick v Waterford/Tipperary, Venue TBC, 7pm.

Saturday 28 May

Final, 3pm.

*****

The action commences in Munster with the underage grades on 5 April and there will be 51 inter-county championship games between then and 5 June.

Here are the U20 and minor fixture details:

U20 Hurling Championship

Wednesday 6 April

Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds, 7pm.

Kerry v Tipperary, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7pm.

Wednesday 13 April

Clare v Cork, Sixmilebridge, 7pm.

Tipperary v Waterford, Semple Stadium, 7pm.

Wednesday 20 April

Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.

Waterford v Kerry, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.

Wednesday 27 April

Semi-final: 1st Group 1 v 2nd Group 2.

Semi-final: 1st Group 2 v 2nd Group 1.

Wednesday 4 May

Final, 7.30pm.

U20 Football Championship

Monday 11 April – Quarter-finals

Waterford v Limerick, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.

Clare v Tipperary, Hennessy Memorial Park, Miltown-Malbay, 7pm.

Monday 18 April – Semi-finals

Cork v Waterford/Limerick, Waterford/Limerick venue, 7pm.

Kerry v Clare/Tipperary, Clare/Tipperary venue, 7pm.

Monday 25 April

Final, 7.30pm.

Kerry U20 football manager Declan O'Sullivan.

Cork U20 football manager Bobby O'Dwyer. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Minor Hurling Championship

Tuesday 5 April

Waterford v Tipperary, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.

Kerry v Cork, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7pm.

Tuesday 12 April

Tipperary v Clare, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm.

Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.

Tuesday 19 April

Clare v Waterford, Sixmilebridge, 7pm.

Limerick v Kerry, Gaelic Grounds, 7pm.

Tuesday 26 April

Quarter-final: 2nd Group 1 v 3rd Group 2.

Quarter-final: 2nd Group 2 v 3rd Group 1.

Tuesday 3 May

Semi-finals

Wednesday 11 May

Final, 7.30pm.

Minor Football Championship

Thursday 14 April

Clare v Waterford, Hennessy Memorial Park, Miltown-Malbay, 7pm.

Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm.

Thursday 21 April

Waterford v Tipperary, Lemybrien, 7pm.

Limerick v Clare, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 7pm.

Thursday 28 April

Clare v Tipperary, Hennessy Memorial Park, Miltown-Malbay, 7pm.

Waterford v Limerick, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.

Thursday 5 May

Phase 1 final.

Thursday 12 May

Semi-final: Kerry v Cork, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7pm.

Thursday 19 May

Semi-final: Phase 1 winner v Loser of Kerry/Cork.

Wednesday 1 June

Final, 7.30pm.

*****

