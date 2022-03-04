Membership : Access or Sign Up
Here are the confirmed Munster senior championship fixture details for 2022

The minor and U20 fixtures have also been announced.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 4 Mar 2022, 3:01 PM
58 minutes ago 1,428 Views 0 Comments
Kerry and Limerick are the reigning Munster senior champions.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

MUNSTER GAA HAVE finalised their inter-county championship fixture schedule for 2022 with times and venues finalised for their senior, U20 and minor grades.

The flagship senior championships will commence with the hurling action on 17 April, Waterford hosting Tipperary at 2pm in Walsh Park, while reigning Munster and All-Ireland champions Limerick will play Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 4pm.

Clare have a bye in the first round before they make their championship bow on Sunday 24 April as they’re away to Tipperary in Thurles.

The round-robin format in hurling will continue before the final is held on the Bank Holiday weekend on Sunday 5 June at 4pm.

The Munster senior football championship begins with quarter-final ties on Saturday 30 April as Tipperary face Waterford and Clare play Limerick.

Champions Kerry travel to meet Cork in the semi-final on Saturday 7 May at 7pm, while the final is down for Saturday 28 May at 3pm.

a-general-view-of-pairc-ui-rinn-ahead-of-the-game Páirc Uí Rinn will host the Cork-Kerry game on Saturday 7 May. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Here are the full senior fixture details:

Senior Hurling Championship

Sunday 17 April

  • Waterford v Tipperary, Walsh Park, 2pm.
  • Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm.  

Saturday 23 April

  • Limerick v Waterford, Gaelic Grounds, 7pm.

Sunday 24 April

  • Tipperary v Clare, Semple Stadium, 2pm. 

Sunday 1 May

  • Cork v Clare, Semple Stadium, 2pm.

Sunday 8 May

  • Limerick v Tipperary, Gaelic Grounds, 2pm.

Sunday 15 May

  • Waterford v Cork, Walsh Park, Waterford, 2pm.
  • Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park, Ennis, 4pm. 

Sunday 22 May

  • Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium, Thurles, Time TBC.
  • Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park, Ennis, Time TBC.

Sunday 5 June

  • Final, 4pm.

Senior Football Championship

Saturday 30 April – Quarter-finals

  • Waterford v Tipperary, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.
  • Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park, Ennis, 6pm

Saturday 7 May 

  • Semi-final: Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.

Saturday 14 May 

  • Semi-final: Clare/Limerick v Waterford/Tipperary, Venue TBC, 7pm.

Saturday 28 May 

  • Final, 3pm.

*****

The action commences in Munster with the underage grades on 5 April and there will be 51 inter-county championship games between then and 5 June.

Here are the U20 and minor fixture details:

U20 Hurling Championship

Wednesday 6 April

  • Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds, 7pm.
  • Kerry v Tipperary, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7pm.

Wednesday 13 April

  • Clare v Cork, Sixmilebridge, 7pm.
  • Tipperary v Waterford, Semple Stadium, 7pm.

Wednesday 20 April

  • Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.
  • Waterford v Kerry, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.

Wednesday 27 April

  • Semi-final: 1st Group 1 v 2nd Group 2.
  • Semi-final: 1st Group 2 v 2nd Group 1.

Wednesday 4 May

  • Final, 7.30pm.

U20 Football Championship

Monday 11 April – Quarter-finals

  • Waterford v Limerick, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.
  • Clare v Tipperary, Hennessy Memorial Park, Miltown-Malbay, 7pm.

Monday 18 April – Semi-finals

  • Cork v Waterford/Limerick, Waterford/Limerick venue, 7pm.
  • Kerry v Clare/Tipperary, Clare/Tipperary venue, 7pm.

Monday 25 April

  • Final, 7.30pm.

declan-osullivan-before-the-game Kerry U20 football manager Declan O'Sullivan.

bobby-odwyer Cork U20 football manager Bobby O'Dwyer. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Minor Hurling Championship

Tuesday 5 April

  • Waterford v Tipperary, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.
  • Kerry v Cork, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7pm.

Tuesday 12 April

  • Tipperary v Clare, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm.
  • Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.

Tuesday 19 April

  • Clare v Waterford, Sixmilebridge, 7pm.
  • Limerick v Kerry, Gaelic Grounds, 7pm.

Tuesday 26 April

  • Quarter-final: 2nd Group 1 v 3rd Group 2. 
  • Quarter-final: 2nd Group 2 v 3rd Group 1.

Tuesday 3 May

  • Semi-finals

Wednesday 11 May

  • Final, 7.30pm.

Minor Football Championship

Thursday 14 April

  • Clare v Waterford, Hennessy Memorial Park, Miltown-Malbay, 7pm.
  • Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm.

Thursday 21 April

  • Waterford v Tipperary, Lemybrien, 7pm. 
  • Limerick v Clare, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 7pm.

Thursday 28 April

  • Clare v Tipperary, Hennessy Memorial Park, Miltown-Malbay, 7pm.
  • Waterford v Limerick, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.

Thursday 5 May

  • Phase 1 final.

Thursday 12 May

  • Semi-final: Kerry v Cork, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7pm.

Thursday 19 May

  • Semi-final: Phase 1 winner v Loser of Kerry/Cork.

Wednesday 1 June

  • Final, 7.30pm.

*****

