Pres start Munster Senior Cup campaign with win over Crescent College

Presentation Brothers College 21

Crescent College Comprehensive 8

John O’Shea reports from Musgrave Park

PRESENTATION BROTHERS COLLEGE Cork began their quest for a 30th Munster Senior Schools Cup crown with a victory over Crescent College Comprehensive on Wednesday afternoon at Musgrave Park.

Pres got off to a very determined start to proceedings and they got the opening try of the game with six minutes played on the clock.

Patrick Campbell went on a mazy run, evading the Crescent defence before running over, with Alex Walsh subsequently slotting over the conversion.

Ben Davey’s penalty cut the deficit, but then Pres were to strike for another try with 30 minutes on the clock.

Billy Kingston showcased great strength to bulldoze his way over the line, with Walsh again kicking the conversion to leave the Cork side with the advantage at the half-time break.

The opening portion of the second half was tight with little to report on the scoring front, with Pres missing a penalty in the 53rd minute.

Crescent, though, were to make things interesting going into the latter stages of the contest, when Eoghan Cantillion Mann went on a good run before touching down.

Pres ultimately finished off a brave Crescent effort when Alex Kendellen went over for a try with less then five minutes remaining. Darrragh French kicked the conversion.

PBC, who were narrowly defeated in the final last year by their arch rivals Christians, could end up facing their old foes again in the 2020 final if both can progress through their respective halves of the draw.

Scorers for Presentation Brothers College: Tries: Patrick Campbell, Billy Kingston, Alex Kendellen; Conversions: Alex Walsh, 2, Darragh French.

Scorers for Crescent College Comprehensive: Try: Eoghan Cantillion Mann; Penalty: Ben Davey

PRESENTATION BROTHERS COLLEGE: Patrick Campbell: Daniel Hurley, Darragh French, Daniel Squires, James Keohane, Adam O’Brien, Alex Walsh: Billy Kingston, Ben Comiskey, Darragh McSweeney, Mark Deane, Sam O’Sullivan, Jack Kelleher, John Forde, Alex Kendellen

Replacements: Ciaran O’Connor, Ross McAuliffe, Salvador Patricio, Jacob O’Brien, Tom Gough, Liam Ormond, Billy Kiernan, Peter Hyland, Bevan Forde, Sean McLoughlin.

CRESCENT COLLEGE COMPREHENSIVE: Ben Cosgrave: Tony O’Sullivan, Darragh O’Shea, Darragh Casserly, Eoghan Cantillon Mann, Ben Davey, Jamie Duggan: Ben O’Sullivan, Joe Rickard, Des Fitzgerald, David Doyle, Dean O’Grady, James McKeogh, Conall Henchy, Barry Scottt.

Replacements: Ethan O’Sullivan, Eoghan Quinn, Josh Skehan Fitzgerald, Luke Burke, Darragh Fenton, Aodhan Herbert, Ruadhan Quinn, David Murphy, Glen Kelly, Cian O’Halloran.



Referee: Frank Murphy.