This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 8 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Who do you think will win this year's Munster senior hurling championship?

The provincial competition gets underway on Sunday with two intriguing fixtures down for decision.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 8 May 2019, 5:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,095 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4622723
Cork's Seamus Harnedy lifting the Munster trophy last year.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Cork's Seamus Harnedy lifting the Munster trophy last year.
Cork's Seamus Harnedy lifting the Munster trophy last year.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THAT TIME OF year is upon us again.

The Munster SHC captured the imagination of GAA fans across the country last year and we’re gearing up for another feast of competitive action down south.

Cork emerged as top dogs once again in 2018 as they retained the provincial crown after edging out Clare in a gripping final.

The competition produced thrilling encounters every week in 2018 as the new round-robin format was introduced with three matches ending in a draw.

Tipperary and Waterford crashed out of the All-Ireland championship after they failed to progress from the provincial competition while Limerick went on to become All-Ireland champions.

This year’s Munster championship is set to be another compelling watch and it will be interesting to see who will be able to survive in the cauldron this year.

The action gets underway on Sunday as Waterford host Clare [throw-in, 2pm], while Tipperary will travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh to take on Cork [throw-in, 4pm].

A young fan consoles Noel McGrath Tipperary made a shock exit from the Munster championship last year. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

But who will emerge as Munster SHC champions in 2019? 


Poll Results:

Limerick (521)
Cork (290)
Tipperary (269)
Clare (204)
Waterford (126)





Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie