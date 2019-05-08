Poll: Who do you think will win this year's Munster senior hurling championship?

THAT TIME OF year is upon us again.

The Munster SHC captured the imagination of GAA fans across the country last year and we’re gearing up for another feast of competitive action down south.

Cork emerged as top dogs once again in 2018 as they retained the provincial crown after edging out Clare in a gripping final.

The competition produced thrilling encounters every week in 2018 as the new round-robin format was introduced with three matches ending in a draw.

Tipperary and Waterford crashed out of the All-Ireland championship after they failed to progress from the provincial competition while Limerick went on to become All-Ireland champions.

This year’s Munster championship is set to be another compelling watch and it will be interesting to see who will be able to survive in the cauldron this year.

The action gets underway on Sunday as Waterford host Clare [throw-in, 2pm], while Tipperary will travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh to take on Cork [throw-in, 4pm].

Tipperary made a shock exit from the Munster championship last year. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

But who will emerge as Munster SHC champions in 2019?

