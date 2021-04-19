BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 19 April 2021
Here's the draw for the 2021 Munster SFC

Champions Tipperary will face the winners of Clare and Kerry in the last four.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 19 Apr 2021, 7:50 AM
28 minutes ago 1,178 Views 0 Comments
Cork's Kevin Flahive and David Clifford of Kerry in action during the 2019 Munster final.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

KERRY AND CORK could be on a collision course to meet in the Munster SFC final after the rivals came out on opposite sides of today’s draw.

The Kingdom meet Clare in the quarter-finals with provincial champions Tipperary awaiting the winners in the last four.

Waterford and Limerick clash in the other quarter-final and the victors will face beaten 2020 finalists Cork in the semi-final.

Since Colm Collins took charge of Clare in 2014, they’ve played Kerry in Munster in the 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 semi-finals. They’ll now take on the Kingdom in this year’s quarter-finals, with no qualifier system to fall back on.

Munster SFC draw

Quarter-finals
Clare v Kerry
Waterford v Limerick

Semi-finals
Tipperary v Clare/Kerry
Cork v Waterford/Limerick

Kevin O'Brien
