Here's the draw for the 2021 Munster SFC

KERRY AND CORK could be on a collision course to meet in the Munster SFC final after the rivals came out on opposite sides of today’s draw.
The Kingdom meet Clare in the quarter-finals with provincial champions Tipperary awaiting the winners in the last four.
Waterford and Limerick clash in the other quarter-final and the victors will face beaten 2020 finalists Cork in the semi-final.
Since Colm Collins took charge of Clare in 2014, they’ve played Kerry in Munster in the 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 semi-finals. They’ll now take on the Kingdom in this year’s quarter-finals, with no qualifier system to fall back on.
Munster SFC draw
Quarter-finals
Clare v Kerry
Waterford v Limerick
Semi-finals
Tipperary v Clare/Kerry
Cork v Waterford/Limerick
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS