Here's the draw for the 2021 Munster SFC

Cork's Kevin Flahive and David Clifford of Kerry in action during the 2019 Munster final.

KERRY AND CORK could be on a collision course to meet in the Munster SFC final after the rivals came out on opposite sides of today’s draw.

The Kingdom meet Clare in the quarter-finals with provincial champions Tipperary awaiting the winners in the last four.

Waterford and Limerick clash in the other quarter-final and the victors will face beaten 2020 finalists Cork in the semi-final.

Since Colm Collins took charge of Clare in 2014, they’ve played Kerry in Munster in the 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 semi-finals. They’ll now take on the Kingdom in this year’s quarter-finals, with no qualifier system to fall back on.

Munster SFC draw

Quarter-finals

Clare v Kerry

Waterford v Limerick

Semi-finals

Tipperary v Clare/Kerry

Cork v Waterford/Limerick