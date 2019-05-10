46-year-old set for championship debut after being included in Waterford team to face Clare

46-YEAR-OLD Darren Mulhearne will make his inter-county debut for Waterford tomorrow in the Munster SFC quarter-final against Clare.

Beni Whelan has included Mulhearne between the posts for the clash against the Banner. Mulhearne received his first call-up to the Deise squad as a 17-year-old but didn’t feature and now, 29 years later, will finally make his first senior appearance for the county.

Colm Collins named the Clare side for the clash with David Tubridy, Cathal O’Connor and Robert Eyres all missing out through injury.

The Limerick team to take on Tipperary at Semple Stadium features two debutants - Colm McSweeney in defence with Adrian Enright at wing forward.

The Premier side was also named with star man Michael Quinlivan named at full-forward.

Meanwhile, Derry boss Damien McErlain has unveiled their starting XV to face Tyrone in the Ulster SFC preliminary round on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Cian O’Neill’s Kildare team to play Wicklow has also been released.

Waterford (vs Clare)

1. Darren Mulhearne (Kilrossanty)

2. Sean O’Donovan (Modeligo)

3. Ray O’Ceallaigh (An Rinn)

4. James McGrath (The Nire)

5. Brian Looby (Ballinacourty)

6. Shane Ryan (The Nire)

7. Tadhg O’hUallachain (An Rinn)

8. Shane Aherne (Stradbally)

9. Tommy Prendergast (Kilrossanty)

10. Sean Whelan-Barrett (Ballinacourty)

11. Dylan Guiry (The Nire)

12. Conor Murray (Rathgormack)

13. Jack Mullaney (Stradbally)

14. Ferghal O’Cuirrin (An Rinn)

15. Michael Curry (Rathgormack)

Clare (vs Waterford)

1. Stephen Ryan (Kilrush Shamrocks)

2. Kevin Hartnett (Meelick)

3. Cillian Brennan (Clondegad)

4. Gordon Kelly (St. Joseph’s Miltown/Malbay)

5. Dean Ryan (Na Fianna)

6. Aaron Fitzgerald (Eire Og)

7. Sean Collins (Cratloe)

8. Gary Brennan (Clondegad -C)

9. Darragh Bohannon (Shannon Gaels)

10. Kieran Malone (St. Joseph’s Miltown/Malbay)

11. Eoin Cleary (St. Joseph’s Miltown/Malbay)

12. Jamie Malone (Corofin)

13. Cormac Murray (St. Joseph’s Miltown/Malbay)

14. Gavin Cooney (Eire Og)

15. Cian O’Dea (Kilfenora)

Limerick (vs Tipperary)

1. Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen)

2. Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen)

3. Sean O’Dea Kilteely (Dromkeen)

4. Paul Maher (Adare)

5. Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins)

6. Iain Corbett (Newcastlewest)

7. Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh)

8. Darragh Treacy (St Kieran’s)

9. Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels)

10. Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys)

11. Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher Broadford)

12. Michael Fitzgibbon (Feohanagh/Castlemahon)

13. Sean McSweeney (St Kieran’s)

14. Seamus O’Carroll (Castleknock)

15. Jamie Lee (Newcastlewest)

Tipperary (vs Limerick)

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

3. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)

4. Shane O’Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)

5. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)

6. Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers)

7. Emmett Moloney (Drom-Inch)

8. Steven O’Brien (Ballina)

9. Liam Casey (Cahir)

10. Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)

11.Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

12. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

13. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)

14. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)

15. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Derry (vs Tyrone)

Thomas Mallon

2. Sean F Quinn

3. Brendan Rogers

4. Karl McKaigue

5. Paul McNeil

6. Chrissy McKaigue

7. Niall Keenan

8. Padraig Cassidy

9. Conor McAtamney

10. Emmett Bradley

11. Enda Lynn

12. Ciaran McFaul

13. Shane McGuigan

14. Ryan Bell

15. Christopher Bradley

Kildare (vs Wicklow)

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)

3. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)

4. David Hyland (Athy)

5. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)

6. Eoin Doyle (Naas – captain)

7. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)

9. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)

10. David Slattery (Confey)

11. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields)

12. Eoghan O’Flaherty (Carbury)

13. Adam Tyrrell (Moorefield)

14. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)

15. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague)

