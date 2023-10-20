Conway returns for Munster's URC opener against Sharks

ANDREW CONWAY RETURNS to action for Munster for the first time since June 2022 after recovering from a knee injury as the province face the Sharks in their URC opener at Thomond Park tomorrow (KO: 5.15pm, TG4 and Premier Sports 1).

Academy scrum-half Ethan Coughlan makes his first start for Munster and is one of five academy players included in the match-day 23: Edwin Edogbo also starts with Kieran Ryan, Brian Gleeson and Shay McCarthy in line for their senior debuts off the bench.

Andrew Conway is set for his 150th Munster appearance. Josh Wycherley will make his 50th Munster appearance in the front row with new signing Alex Nankivell among the replacements after arriving from New Zealand last weekend.

📢 TEAM NEWS | Here is your Munster side to face Sharks in the season-opener at Thomond Park tomorrow evening 💪



Ethan Coughlan makes his 1st start with Andrew Conway set for his 150th appearance.



Click the pic below for full details.#MUNvSHA #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 20, 2023

Shane Daly starts at full-back with Conway and Calvin Nash on either wing.

Rory Scannell and Antoine Frisch form the midfield partnership with Coughlan and Joey Carbery in the half-backs.

Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron and Stephen Archer pack down in the front row with Edogbo and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.

Captain Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes complete the side.

Scott Buckley, Kieran Ryan and John Ryan provide the front row back-up.

Tom Ahern is set for his first competitive appearance in a year after a shoulder injury sidelined him for a number of months last season.

Gleeson completes the forward cover after scoring two tries against the Barbarians on his first senior appearance last month.

Neil Cronin, Nankivell and McCarthy are the backline replacements with McCarthy also among the tries on his first senior start against the Barbarians during pre-season.

Munster:

15. Shane Daly

14. Andrew Conway

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Rory Scannell

11. Calvin Nash

10. Joey Carbery

9. Ethan Coughlan

1. Josh Wycherley.

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Stephen Archer

4. Edwin Edogbo

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Jack O’Donoghue (Capt)

7. Alex Kendellen

8. Gavin Coombes.

Replacements:

16. Scott Buckley

17. Kieran Ryan

18. John Ryan

19. Tom Ahern

20. Brian Gleeson

21. Neil Cronin

22. Alex Nankivell

23. Shay McCarthy.

Sharks

15. Boeta Chamberlai

14. Werner Kok

13. Murray Koster

12. Francois Venter (Capt)

11. Marnus Potieter

10. Curwin Bosch

9. Cameron Wright

1. Ntuthuko Mchunu

2. Kerron van Vuuren

3. Coenie Oosthuizen

4. Emile van Heerden

5. Reniel Hugo

6. James Venter

7. Phepsi Buthelezi

8. George Cronje

Replacements:

16. Dan Jooste

17. Dian Bleuler

18. Hanro Jacobs

19. Vincent Tshituka

20. Sikhumbuzo Notshe

21. Zee Mkhabela

22. Rohan Janse van Rensburg

23. Aphelele Fassi

Ref: Gianluca Gnecchi