'We don’t suddenly become a rubbish team' - Rowntree demands more from Munster in South Africa

LAST NIGHT A group of 28 Munster players boarded a plane for South Africa ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup round of 16 date with the Sharks, a game which head coach Graham Rowntree believes will demand their biggest performance of the season.

In other words, a world away from the display against Glasgow last Saturday. The opening half at Thomond Park was one of the most disappointing performances Munster have turned out since Rowntree took the helm, trailing 28-0 at half-time, and while they improved in the second half, the damage had already been done, the home side losing 38-26.

Munster know they can’t afford a repeat this weekend.

“We don’t suddenly become a rubbish team,” Rowntree said. “We can score tries.

At best, it was a good learning experience for us, how little errors get away and it can escalate, but we go over to South Africa now even more determined, even more hardened, I feel from what I have seen (at training) today in particular.”

The Sharks can blow hot and cold but should present a formidable test on home soil, as the Champions Cup knockouts head to South Africa for the first time.

The South African side also head into the game on the back of a disappointing URC loss – going down 32-20 at the Scarlets – but Rowntree expects to see a different side to them at Kings Park Stadium.

The Sharks have a number of Springbok internationals in their ranks – including Siya Kolisi, Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth, Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi – and Rowntree likened the challenge to Munster’s round four trip to Toulouse, where the province played some brilliant rugby but lost by four points.

“That was a real challenge, that was like a Test match that game away in Toulouse. Could’ve, should’ve won it,” Rowntree continued.

James Crombie / INPHO Munster trained at Thomond Park yesterday before flying to South Africa. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“So, it’s going to need a similar performance or a better performance this week. That’s what we are aiming for.

“Get our game going, look after the ball closer to their line, be better in the collisions than we were last week and respect their power game.

“As I keep saying, you play these big packs, I don’t want to be defending mauls all day. It takes it out of you, so our scrum and our maul has got to be spot on, as I thought it was in Toulouse in January over there. So, all those aspects, we have to respect.”

For all Munster’s history in the competition, a European knockout game in South Africa is a first, but Rowntree was keen to play down the suggestion that the travel involved makes it a particularly challenging week for the group to manage.

“That’s what this sport is, you get on with it and deal with adversity. We’ve had a few bits of adversity thrown at us. It’s part of sport now, travelling. The South African teams are doing it more than anyone and they seem to be going alright.

“You hear about these huge Stormers’ props squeezing themselves into economy. We’ll be doing the same. We’ll try to squeeze Roman Salanoa into a seat tonight.

But you’ve got to get on with it. That is sport, travelling, and what an experience for the lads to go and play in; different continents, playing against teams who play in different competitions. It’s part of sport. These are the memories you look back on. As a player I certainly did.

“I look back on my career and some monumental games in Europe. I was even showing some of the front-rowers this morning, some scrums of myself playing for Leicester against Stade Francais in the 2001 final. Ridiculous scrummaging. And some ridiculous cheating from me as well. And they enjoyed that. But as I pointed out to them, I said: ‘More scrums stayed up that day’.

“But no, special memories, and we were cheaper. Special memories from a sport playing in huge European competitions.”

The Champions Cup is certainly a special competition for Munster, and even with the more difficult travel logistics involved, Rowntree is expecting to see a few pockets of red in the Kings Park Stadium.

“I’ll be amazed if there’s not a lot of travelling Munster fans there, if there’s not a sea of red somewhere. There usually is. They follow us everywhere. Our fans are incredible.

“It’s a brilliant occasion and the lads are lucky, they’re lucky, to go and play in places like this in this competition.

“What a challenge, but what a memory it will be, and the club is built on this. It’s a special competition for us. It’s the next game. What happened last Saturday is going to drive us on even more.”

