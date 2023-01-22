Munster will travel to South Africa for the Champions Cup round-of-16

MUNSTER WILL TRAVEL to South Africa to take on the Sharks in the Champions Cup round-of-16 on the weekend of 31 March/1/2 April.

The draw was confirmed by Edinburgh’s win over Saracens in the final game of the pool stage this evening.

That result means Munster have been handed the demanding task of visiting Durban in the first knock-out round of the competition.

Graham Rowntree’s side must also travel to South Africa for a two-game tour to play the Stormers and the Sharks in the URC on 15 April and 22 April.

If Munster win in Durban in the round-of-16, they would then meet the winner of Toulouse v Bulls in the Champions Cup quarter-finals a week later. Munster would be away to Toulouse, but at home against the Bulls.

But there is a major hurdle ahead of them before any of that.

The Sharks have impressed in recent months following the sacking of former head coach Sean Everitt, with their casts of stars including Springboks Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, and Bongi Mbonambi showing their quality.

Former Ireland U20s boss and Leinster academy manager Noel McNamara is the Sharks’ attack coach and will hope to ask serious questions of the Munster defence in their round-of-16 match-up.

Rowntree’s Munster will face Glasgow at home in the URC the weekend before their visit to South Africa to take on the Sharks.

An all-Irish clash awaits in the round-of-16 too, with Leinster hosting Ulster.

The winner of that tie in Dublin will take on either Leicester or Edinburgh in the quarter-finals.

Champions Cup round-of-16:

R16 1: Leinster v Ulster

R16 2: Exeter v Montpellier

R16 3: Sharks v Munster

R16 4: Saracens v Ospreys

R16 5: Leicester v Edinburgh

R16 6: Stormers v Harlequins

R16 7: Toulouse v Bulls

R16 8: La Rochelle v Gloucester

The four highest-ranked clubs in each pool have home advantage

Quarter-finals [7/8/9 April]:

QF 1: Winner R16 1 v Winner R16 5

QF 2: Winner R16 7 v Winner R16 3

QF 3: Winner R16 2 v Winner R16 6

QF 4: Winner R16 8 v Winner R16 4

The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home advantage

Semi-finals [28/29/30 April]:

SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

SF 2: Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

The matches will be played in Europe and the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home country advantage

2023 Heineken Champions Cup final:

[Saturday 20 May] Aviva Stadium, Dublin

