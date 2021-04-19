BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 19 April 2021
Limerick and Cork set for Munster SHC semi-final showdown

The draw for the newly named Mick Mackey Cup was made this morning.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 19 Apr 2021, 8:41 AM
59 minutes ago 5,736 Views 3 Comments
Declan Hannon raises the Munster senior hurling cup.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE DRAW FOR the Munster SHC will see champions Limerick face Cork in the semi-finals.

The draw, which was made on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, saw Clare drawn against beaten All-Ireland finalists Waterford in the quarter-finals.

The winners of that tie will face 2019 All-Ireland champions Tipperary in the semi-final.

Sides beaten in the provincial champions will enter the qualifiers.

Fixture details and venues will be confirmed at a later stage.

The Munster trophy has been renamed in honour of Limerick hurling legend Mick Mackey.

Munster SHC draw

Quarter-finals
Clare v Waterford

Semi-finals
Limerick v Cork
Tipperary v Clare/Waterford

