Limerick and Cork set for Munster SHC semi-final showdown

THE DRAW FOR the Munster SHC will see champions Limerick face Cork in the semi-finals.
The draw, which was made on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, saw Clare drawn against beaten All-Ireland finalists Waterford in the quarter-finals.
The winners of that tie will face 2019 All-Ireland champions Tipperary in the semi-final.
Sides beaten in the provincial champions will enter the qualifiers.
Fixture details and venues will be confirmed at a later stage.
The Munster trophy has been renamed in honour of Limerick hurling legend Mick Mackey.
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
Munster SHC draw
Quarter-finals
Clare v Waterford
Semi-finals
Limerick v Cork
Tipperary v Clare/Waterford
COMMENTS (3)