Limerick and Cork set for Munster SHC semi-final showdown

THE DRAW FOR the Munster SHC will see champions Limerick face Cork in the semi-finals.

The draw, which was made on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, saw Clare drawn against beaten All-Ireland finalists Waterford in the quarter-finals.

The winners of that tie will face 2019 All-Ireland champions Tipperary in the semi-final.

Sides beaten in the provincial champions will enter the qualifiers.

Fixture details and venues will be confirmed at a later stage.

The Munster trophy has been renamed in honour of Limerick hurling legend Mick Mackey.

Munster SHC draw

Quarter-finals

Clare v Waterford

Semi-finals

Limerick v Cork

Tipperary v Clare/Waterford