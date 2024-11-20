Advertisement
More Stories
Dian Bleuler joins Munster from the Sharks. Andy Watts/INPHO
FreeDian Bleuler

Munster sign former South Africa U20 prop as short-term cover

Former South Africa U20 loosehead Dian Bleuler and Young Munster’s Conor Bartley have both agreed short-term deals.
10.01pm, 20 Nov 2024
524
4

MUNSTER HAVE SIGNED two props on short-term deals as emergency cover for their injury-wracked front row.

Former South Africa U20 loosehead Dian Bleuler joins the province from the Hollywoodbet Sharks, while Conor Bartley comes in from Young Munster after catching the eye with his performances in the All-Ireland League.

Bleuler, 25, has made 18 United Rugby Championship appearances for the Sharks since joining the Durban club in 2021 but has not been able to break into the matchday squad this season.

Bartley, 29, can play on either side of the scrum and was part of the Ireland Clubs side that played against Portugal earlier this year.

Author
View 4 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
4 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie