Munster sign former South Africa U20 prop as short-term cover

MUNSTER HAVE SIGNED two props on short-term deals as emergency cover for their injury-wracked front row.

Former South Africa U20 loosehead Dian Bleuler joins the province from the Hollywoodbet Sharks, while Conor Bartley comes in from Young Munster after catching the eye with his performances in the All-Ireland League.

Bleuler, 25, has made 18 United Rugby Championship appearances for the Sharks since joining the Durban club in 2021 but has not been able to break into the matchday squad this season.

Bartley, 29, can play on either side of the scrum and was part of the Ireland Clubs side that played against Portugal earlier this year.