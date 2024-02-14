Munster sign Connacht winger and former Ireland U20 international Diarmuid Kilgallen

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE announced the signing of Connacht winger, and former Ireland U20 international, Diarmuid Kilgallen on a two-year deal ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Graham Rowntree’s side were reportedly interested in acquiring the services of the 23-year-old from next season to bolster their options in the back three. Munster require back-three cover following the retirements of Keith Earls and Andrew Conway, while Simon Zebo is in the last year of his current contract.

Originally from Eadestown in Kildare, Kilgallen has scored 12 tries in 22 appearances for Connacht to date, and has five tries in six appearances so far this season. He started out at Naas RFC before playing schools rugby for Cistercian College Roscrea on the Tipperary-Offaly border.

He then joined the Connacht Academy in 2019 and made his debut against Munster in 2020.

Munster has also revealed that hooker Eoghan Clarke has signed a one-year deal for next season after rejoining Munster in November.

Clarke spent three years in the Munster Academy before departing for Jersey Reds in 2021. He won the English Championship with Jersey last season before the club went into liquidation in October.

He has made five appearances for Munster since returning, including a debut against Bayonne in December and a first start against Crusaders at Páirc Uí Chaoimh earlier this month.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old tighthead prop Keynan Knox will be leaving Munster after over six years with the province. Knox made his senior debut against Dragons in September 2019 and moved up to the senior squad in 2020.

He featured in eight games last season as Munster clinched the URC title, scoring three tries across 33 appearances for the club.

