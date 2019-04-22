This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 22 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster may look at 'short-term' signings but back squad for next season

Johann van Graan says ‘it is this group again next season’.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 22 Apr 2019, 6:00 AM
20 minutes ago 0 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4602070

MUNSTER BOSS JOHANN van Graan says he will be backing the same squad next season after the province’s latest semi-final exit in Europe.

Saracens were clearly the better team as they beat Munster 32-16 in Coventry on Saturday but van Graan believes the players he has in his squad are good enough to close the gap in the coming seasons.

Johann van Graan Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Munster made big-name signings in Joey Carbery and Tadhg Beirne last summer, while Mike Haley, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson and Neil Cronin also joined.

The only confirmed incoming player ahead of next season so far is scrum-half Nick McCarthy from Leinster, although Munster have been rumoured to be in the market for a marquee backline signing.

Asked if there is any scope for him to recruit from outside the province ahead of next season’s attempt to drive beyond the European semi-finals, van Graan indicated that he would be largely depending on the same players.

“At this stage, it is this group again next season,” said van Graan after Munster’s defeat to Saracens.

“Obviously, with the World Cup coming [from September until early November], you might get some short-term solutions if there are injuries and a lot of guys at the World Cup.

“But, we as a group have said we’re going to stick together.

“That’s why all of our big players re-signed: we believe in the plan.

“It’s so important to get the message across – we want to win Europe, we want to win the Pro14. We’ve just got to do it step by step.

“I can’t emphasise enough, last season there were one or two things we could have done better [in their semi-final defeat to Racing 92] but today we were beaten by the better team.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie