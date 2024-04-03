Munster optimistic about Snyman but Nash only 50/50 for Saints

MUNSTER ARE INCREASINGLY optimistic that RG Snyman will be fit for this Sunday’s Champions Cup Round of 16 clash away to Northampton Saints, although wing Calvin Nash remains a big doubt.

Two-time World Cup winner Snyman was ruled out of last weekend’s URC win over Cardiff due to illness but he has since returned to training and it looks increasingly likely he will be ready for the Northampton game.

It would be a monumental boost for Graham Rowntree’s side to have Snyman available given his physicality, set-piece quality, and X-factor through his offloading game.

The South African second row has had an injury-blighted time with Munster since joining in 2020 and will leave for Leinster this summer. However, he had an important role in last season’s URC success and will hope to finish his final campaign with the southern province in style.

“RG trained today,” said Munster assistant coach Denis Leamy this afternoon in Limerick.

“He had a virus over the weekend. Yeah, he was huffing and puffing a little bit, but we hope he’ll be fine. Yeah, we hope he’ll be fine.”

Right wing Nash, who started all five games of Ireland’s recent Six Nations title success, has been sidelined with a leg injury since out.

While Munster have not ruled him out of the Northampton tie, his involvement is still in doubt.

“Calvin is still too early to say,” said Leamy. “He didn’t train today and it’s still early days to say whether he’ll come through or not.”

Asked if Nash is still considered 50/50, Leamy confirmed that to be the case.

“I would say so, yeah, I would say so.”

Back row Jack O’Donoghue has been training again this week after missing the Cardiff game with a knock, but front rows Oli Jager, Dave Kilcoyne, Roman Salanoa, and Diarmuid Barron, as well as locks Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley, are among those who remain on the longer-term injury list.

Leamy welcomed confirmation that long-serving scrum-half Conor Murray has signed a new one-year deal with Munster, with additional funding from the IRFU.

Leamy was still playing for Munster when Murray, who will turn 35 this month, broke into the senior team around 14 years ago.

“What was obvious from the very start was the talent he had, and his ability, his calmness, his decision-making, his work ethic and through that application of his game, he has improved and improved over the years,” said Leamy.

“Like every player that plays well into their 30s, he’s needed a little bit of luck with injury as well. Conor has had his injuries as well but he’s responded well to them and come back.

“He’s had a tremendous career for Munster, Ireland, the Lions, one of the best players, certainly, that I’ve played with, and of the last 25 years an incredible talent.”