Munster continue to work towards return home from South Africa amid Covid chaos

MUNSTER RUGBY HAS issued an update from its base in South Africa, as the southern province “continues to work tirelessly on travel plans for getting the touring party back to Ireland as soon as possible”.

After news of the new ‘omicron’ Covid-19 variant emerged, with the situation fast-moving and ever-evolving, the United Rugby Championship [URC] yesterday confirmed the postponement of all games in South Africa slated for the next two weekends.

Munster were due to face the Vodacom Bulls at Loftus Versfeld this evening, while they had another fixture with the Emirates Lions scheduled for next weekend.

But now their focus is on returning home. With new travel restrictions in place, the squad may have to quarantine for 10 days upon their arrival back in Ireland, which would cast doubt over their 12 December Champions Cup opener versus Wasps in Coventry.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Six One news yesterday, health minister Stephen Donnelly noted that new restrictions for people travelling to Ireland from several southern African countries would apply “regardless of status”.

While Munster did not comment on this potential outcome, the franchise released a statement from their bubble in Loftus Park this morning, confirming that all involved had tested negative for the virus.

“Munster Rugby continues to work tirelessly on travel plans for getting the touring party back to Ireland as soon as possible,” a statement reads.

“Based in Loftus Park the touring group of 34 players and 14 staff are remaining within the hotel environment waiting on further developments.

“The training week was well spent at the nearby Affies high school with the squad having the gym, pitch, and meeting room facilities to themselves.

“While it was an enjoyable and productive week in the build-up to what would have been today’s game against the Vodacom Bulls the focus has now switched to ensuring the squad’s return to Ireland.

“A special note of thanks to Protea Hotel Operations Manager Greg Sparke and his staff for the fantastic care and service provided during the week. The squad are also grateful for the services of Team Liaison Warren Morris who has been working with the squad for the tour.”

Munster’s Head of Medical, Dr Jamie Kearns, added comment to the situation.

“We were really looking forward to this URC encounter especially given Johann’s [van Graan, head coach] relationship with the club,” he said. “Overall, the week has gone smoothly with everyone in high spirits.

“We are disappointed not to be playing today, but we are all too aware of the ever-changing world of Covid-19 and the danger it represents, and our priority is the health and wellbeing of the group.

“After receiving negative PCR test results, we continue to follow Covid protocols, restrict our movements and remain within our bubble as the work continues in the background on getting the touring party back to Ireland.”

