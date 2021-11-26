Doubt over Munster's URC clash in South Africa amid Covid variant news

MUNSTER RUGBY SAY they are working with United Rugby Championship organisers as the news of a concerning new Covid variant has emerged over the past 24 hours.

The southern province are in Pretoria for a scheduled URC clash with the Vodacom Bulls at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow evening.

Munster’s game is one of four clashes which will be cancelled today, according to some outlets.

📰We all are safe & well in Pretoria.



We are working with URC on the ongoing situation relating to Covid-19 & will provide an update once we know more #MunsterInSA 🇿🇦 #SUAF🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) November 26, 2021 Source: Munster Rugby /Twitter

Welsh sides Cardiff and the Scarlets are planning to return to Wales at the earliest opportunity after South Africa was added to the UK Government’s travel red list.

The Scarlets are scheduled to face the Sharks in Durban tomorrow, and Cardiff are down to play the Lions in Johannesburg on Sunday.

However, after UK officials warned of a new variant of the virus, both clubs issued short statements overnight stressing they are working on returning to the UK as soon as possible.

Italian outfit Zebre are slated for a showdown with the Stormers in Cape Town.

With the situation in South Africa having changed so quickly, we are now looking to repatriate our staff ASAP. For concerned families and friends, please rest assured that our focus is to ensure the safety and welfare of our people and will keep you updated with any developments. — Cardiff Rugby (@Cardiff_Rugby) November 25, 2021 Source: Cardiff Rugby /Twitter

Cardiff said they are “looking to repatriate our staff ASAP”, adding that “our focus is to ensure the safety and welfare of our people”.

Scarlets said: “Following the news of a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa, Scarlets would like to assure families and friends that we are making every effort to get our touring party back home to the UK as soon as possible.”

Following the news of a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa, Scarlets would like to assure families and friends that we are making every effort to get our touring party back home to the UK as soon as possible. We will provide further updates as soon as we can. — Scarlets Rugby (@scarlets_rugby) November 26, 2021 Source: Scarlets Rugby /Twitter

UK officials warned on Thursday night that the new variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 has the potential to evade immunity built up by vaccination or prior infection.

Sajid Javid, the UK Health Secretary, said that flights to England from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe will be suspended from midday Friday and all six countries will be added to the red list.

Munster stated they’d provide an update in due course. They are due to face the Lions in Johannesburg next weekend before returning to prepare for their Champions Cup clash with Wasps on 12 December.

