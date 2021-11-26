Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Friday 26 November 2021
Advertisement

Doubt over Munster's URC clash in South Africa amid Covid variant news

The province are in Pretoria for a planned game against the Bulls this weekend.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Nov 2021, 8:35 AM
7 minutes ago 670 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5612626
Munster squad training in Pretoria this week.
Image: Gordon Arons/INPHO
Munster squad training in Pretoria this week.
Munster squad training in Pretoria this week.
Image: Gordon Arons/INPHO

MUNSTER RUGBY SAY they are working with United Rugby Championship organisers as the news of a concerning new Covid variant has emerged over the past 24 hours. 

The southern province are in Pretoria for a scheduled URC clash with the Vodacom Bulls at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow evening. 

Munster’s game is one of four clashes which will be cancelled today, according to some outlets. 

Welsh sides Cardiff and the Scarlets are planning to return to Wales at the earliest opportunity after South Africa was added to the UK Government’s travel red list.

The Scarlets are scheduled to face the Sharks in Durban tomorrow, and Cardiff are down to play the Lions in Johannesburg on Sunday. 

However, after UK officials warned of a new variant of the virus, both clubs issued short statements overnight stressing they are working on returning to the UK as soon as possible.

Italian outfit Zebre are slated for a showdown with the Stormers in Cape Town. 

Cardiff said they are “looking to repatriate our staff ASAP”, adding that “our focus is to ensure the safety and welfare of our people”.

Scarlets said: “Following the news of a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa, Scarlets would like to assure families and friends that we are making every effort to get our touring party back home to the UK as soon as possible.”

Flash Sale
50% OFF

Use promo code: FLASH50 at checkout to access exclusive analysis, insight and debate for only €21.

Become a Member

UK officials warned on Thursday night that the new variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 has the potential to evade immunity built up by vaccination or prior infection.

Sajid Javid, the UK Health Secretary, said that flights to England from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe will be suspended from midday Friday and all six countries will be added to the red list.

Munster stated they’d provide an update in due course. They are due to face the Lions in Johannesburg next weekend before returning to prepare for their Champions Cup clash with Wasps on 12 December. 

Gavan Casey and Bernard Jackman are joined by Garry Doyle to peak at next year’s Six Nations through the lens of November just gone, look ahead to the weekend’s URC fixtures, and discuss potential replacements for Stephen Larkham at Munster:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie