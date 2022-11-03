Membership : Access or Sign Up
Munster's clash with South Africa XV selection to be shown live on Virgin Media

The province take on a South Africa Select XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Thursday.

33 minutes ago 1,709 Views 0 Comments
Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

VIRGIN MEDIA HAVE secured free-to-air coverage of Munster’s clash with a South Africa Select XV next week.

The province are set to take on a South Africa selection, led by Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Thursday, 10 November.

And the game will be available live on Virgin Media, who will also be providing live coverage of all three of Ireland’s Autumn Nations series games on Virgin Media Two this month.

Next week’s game will be Munster’s first fixture against a touring side in six years, and their first against a South African touring side since 1970.

South Africa are the only major touring side Munster have yet to beat, losing all three of their previous meetings.

