Friday 15 February, 2019
Seven heaven as Munster smash Southern Kings with impressive bonus point victory

It was a comprehensive victory for Johann van Graan’s men at Irish Independent Park on Friday night.

By John Fallon Friday 15 Feb 2019, 11:03 PM
48 minutes ago 5,314 Views 11 Comments
Darren Sweetnam and Andries Van Schalkwyk of Southern Kings.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Munster 43

Southern Kings 0

John Fallon report from Irish Independent Park

CHRIS FARRELL LIMPED off after 18 minutes with a knee injury, but Munster still picked up a convincing bonus point win over Southern Kings at Musgrave Park.

Farrell was one of five players released from Ireland’s Six Nations camp in the hope of gaining more game-time but he sustained a blow to the knee in the build up to Munster’s first try and he was withdrawn shortly after.

Tries from Neil Cronin, Andrew Conway, Darren Sweetnam, Billy Holland, Rhys Marshall, Jean Kleyn and the impressive Rory Scannell rounded off a good night’s work for the home side, but Farrell’s injury and a late knock to Kleyn as he stretched to score try number six were the down sides.

Darren Sweetnam celebrates scoring a try with Andrew Conway Darren Sweetnam celebrates scoring a try with Andrew Conway. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Kings got off to a good start in Cork, but couldn’t transfer their early dominance into points, while Munster suffered from the same affliction at times in the opening half.

With Farrell and Holland carrying strongly, Cronin crept over for their first try in the 18th minute, but lineout issues and plenty of handling errors cost them points in that opening period. To be fair the conditions were wet and very windy so it was understandable that every chance wasn’t claimed.

A yellow card for Kings’ No 8 Ruaan Lerm gave Munster the advantage leading into half time and just before the break Conway rounded off a good move to score when Tyler Bleyendaal sent him over. Rory Scannell had slotted the first conversion but missed his second and Munster led 12-0 at half-time.

There was no change in fortunes after the break for Kings as Munster continued to dominate and 14 minutes into the half Sweetnam scored after Alby Mathewson’s arrival have brought some life to their attack.

Fineen Wycherley wins a line-out Fineen Wycherley wins a line-out. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Holland then got in on the scoring act when he carried strongly close to the line on the hour mark, a try that secured the bonus point for Munster and gave them a 24-0 lead.

Both coaches emptied their benches but it didn’t stop Munster’s dominance and shortly after his arrival Marshall scored off a driving lineout for Munster, while Kleyn delivered their sixth try when he scored following a quick throw to the front of the lineout by Marshall.

Munster weren’t finished though and Rory Scannell blocked down a late clearance kick to score his side’s seventh try, but at that stage Kings had been reduced to 13 players following the sin-binning of Andisa Ntsila and Tertius Kruger.

Scorers – Munster:Tries: Neil Cronin, Andrew Conway, Darren Sweetnam, Billy Holland, Rhys Marshall, Jean Kleyn, R Scannell

Cons: Rory Scannell [4 from 7]

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell (Dan Goggin, 17), Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam; Tyler Bleyendaal (C) (JJ Hanrahan, 65), Neil Cronin (Alby Mathewson, 49); Jeremy Loughman (Liam O’Connor, 49), Niall Scannell (Rhys Marshall, 62), John Ryan (Stephen Archer, 62); Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (Darren O’Shea, 62); Fineen Wycherley, Chris Cloete, Arno Botha (Gavin Coombes, 68).

Southern Kings: Max Banda (U Beyers 64); Yaw Penxe, Meli Rokoua, Berton Klaasen, Bjorn Basson (Tertius Kruger 62); Bader Pretorius, Stefan Ungerer (Sarel Pretorius 56); Schalk Ferreira (Alututho Tshakweni 72), Michael Willemse (Alandre Van Rooyen 64), DJ Terblanche (Pieter Scholtz 52); Andries Van Schalkwyk (Stephan Greeff 64), JC Astle (c); Stephan De Wit (Andisa Ntsila 36-40 blood, 64), Martinus Burger, Ruaan Lerm.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR).

