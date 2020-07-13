This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Beirne and Earls set for return while de Allende on track for Munster debut in August

The Pro14 competition resumes on the weekend of 22/23 August.

By The42 Team Monday 13 Jul 2020, 6:32 PM
1 hour ago 2,372 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5149035
Damian De Allende during the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
MUNSTER FANS ARE set to get a first a look at new signing Damian de Allende when the Pro14 resumes in August after the province confirmed he remains on track with his recovery from a groin injury.

The World Cup winner, who signed with Munster alongside Springbok teammate RG Snyman in January, is continuing his rehabilitation but remains on course to make his debut next month.

Tadhg Beirne (ankle) and Keith Earls (calf) are expected to rejoin squad training in two weeks, as are Calvin Nash (calf), John Ryan (shoulder) and Dave Kilcoyne (calf).

The squad will continue to train this week at their High Performance Centre in Limerick before they take a nine day break.

They’ll return for the second block of training on 27 July ahead of the two planned Pro14 derbies on the weekends of 22/23 August and 29/30 August.

