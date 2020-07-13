Beirne and Earls set for return while de Allende on track for Munster debut in August

MUNSTER FANS ARE set to get a first a look at new signing Damian de Allende when the Pro14 resumes in August after the province confirmed he remains on track with his recovery from a groin injury.

The World Cup winner, who signed with Munster alongside Springbok teammate RG Snyman in January, is continuing his rehabilitation but remains on course to make his debut next month.

Tadhg Beirne (ankle) and Keith Earls (calf) are expected to rejoin squad training in two weeks, as are Calvin Nash (calf), John Ryan (shoulder) and Dave Kilcoyne (calf).

The squad will continue to train this week at their High Performance Centre in Limerick before they take a nine day break.

They’ll return for the second block of training on 27 July ahead of the two planned Pro14 derbies on the weekends of 22/23 August and 29/30 August.

