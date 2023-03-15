Hurley signs professional contract and Moore extends Munster deal

LOCK CIAN HURLEY will graduate from Munster’s academy next season and sign a professional contract, the province has confirmed.

Hurley, a product of Clonakilty RFC and Christians, can also play back row and has made four first-team appearances for Munster this season.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old spent three years in Munster’s academy and made his debut against Benetton in 2021. He currently plays his AIL rugby with Garryowen.

Hooker Chris Moore has extended his own professional contract by a further year after arriving last summer from Exeter University. The Irish-qualified 22-year-old has been playing his club rugby this season with Young Munster.

Munster have also confirmed that prop James French will depart the province for a new playing opportunity at the end of the season.

French, 24, is a former Ireland U20 international and has been a member of Munster’s senior squad since 2021.