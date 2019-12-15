This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 15 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster left with regrets after coming up short away to Saracens

Saracens boss Mark McCall praised the visiting team’s defence at Allianz Park

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 15 Dec 2019, 6:00 AM
55 minutes ago 356 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4934136

THERE WILL SURELY be regrets for Munster as they wake this morning, their bodies battered and bruised after what was a real battle with Saracens in a 15-6 defeat at Allianz Park yesterday.

Munster were leading in the 65th minute before the remarkable Vunipola brothers, Billy and Mako, made game-defining impacts by setting up and scoring two Saracens tries in the closing 15 minutes.

rory-scannell Munster came away from Allianz Park with nothing. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Johann van Graan’s side did earn a late penalty that out-half JJ Hanrahan would have backed himself to kick through the posts to grab a losing bonus point, but Munster instead opted to go to touch and were turned over by Sarries in the maul.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing but if Munster could do it all over again, they would take that shot at goal in an attempt to at least grab a consolatory losing bonus point.

“I think at that stage we had just got back in momentum,” said CJ Stander, who was the stand-in Munster captain after Peter O’Mahony pulled out just before kick-off due to a groin strain.

“We were thinking if we go here and set up a maul in the middle of the pitch… well, we tried it and it didn’t work out. That’s hindsight now, we should have gone for the three but that’s the feeling you have on the pitch.

“Look, we’ll probably have a chat as a leadership [group] and then next time don’t do it again, see how we feel.”

The game was a fiery affair, with an all-in scuffle in the second half sparked by what Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall claimed was a “horrible” comment directed at hooker Jamie George by Munster doctor Jamie Kearns.

Saracens seemed somewhat invigorated by that incident, overturning Munster’s slender lead and scoring their two tries through wing Sean Maitland – assisted brilliantly by Billy Vunipola – and loosehead prop Mako Vunipola.

“Whether it was coincidental, I’m not sure, but we certainly played a lot better afterwards,” said Saracens boss McCall of the scuffle before pointing out that Munster missed the penalty they were awarded after that incident.

That penalty miss, when they would have gone 9-3 ahead, may be another of the Munster regrets. 

peter-omahony-and-conor-murray-dejected-after-the-game Peter O'Mahony and Conor Murray after Munster's 15-6 defeat. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“We’re lucky because JJ missed a kick that would have given them a six-point lead,” said McCall. “It just felt that it picked up in the last 25 minutes. The boys are buoyed at how they played and if we play rugby like that we’ll be tough to beat.”

McCall did give Munster credit for their defensive performance, which was superb until that deeply frustrating endgame left them empty-handed.

“It’s a game that took a lot of winning really because the team that we became in the last 20-25 minutes is the team we want to be,” said McCall. “The team we were before that wasn’t too bad but it wasn’t good enough to trouble a brilliant Munster defence.

“Theirs was one of the best defensive performances I’ve seen here, but we made it too easy for them. We were predictable. There was another gear to go and we found that in the last 25 minutes.

“It’s good because we’ve shown ourselves what we’re capable of. We just need do that more consistently now.”

Munster now shift their focus to the festive Pro14 inter-provincial derbies but the visit to Racing 92 in round five of this pool will never be far from their thoughts.

If van Graan’s men want to reach the knock-out stages, they know they have to win away in Paris. It’s simply do-or-die on Sunday 12 January at Paris La Defense Arena.

“We knew it was going to be a tough pool and now it’s even tougher,” said Stander.

“But this is the way we like it, we want to grind it out.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie