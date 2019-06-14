This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Wallaby Stephen Larkham appointed Munster senior coach

He joins Johann van Graan’s coaching team ahead of next season.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 14 Jun 2019, 11:07 AM
38 minutes ago 2,589 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/4672049

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the appointment of Stephen Larkham as the province’s new senior coach, as part of the off-season backroom team reshuffle at Thomond Park.  

Larkham, who was Australia’s attack coach for four years, has signed with the province until June 2022 and joins Graham Rowntree on Johann van Graan’s coaching staff ahead of the new season.

Australia Training Session - Principality Stadium Larkham brings a wealth of experience to the position. Source: David Davies

The appointments of former Wallaby Larkham and Rowntree follows the departure of Jerry Flannery and Felix Jones as forwards and attack coach respectively, while defence coach JP Ferreira remains part of the set-up. 

Munster say it is their intention to add one more coach to van Graan’s staff ahead of the 2019/20 campaign. 

“I am very excited and honoured to be joining Munster Rugby,” Larkham said.

“A big part of my decision lies in the values of the club and the importance they place on community. I have come from a very similar environment and know how effective and enjoyable that can be.

“I have had a number of conversations with Johann and I’m very excited to be working with him, as our views on rugby are very similar.

“I’m also looking forward to meeting and working with not only the other coaches in Graham and JP but also the very talented group of players that Munster have.” 

After winning 102 caps for the Wallabies, Larkham’s coaching career began at the Brumbies in 2011 with the former out-half elevated to the head coach role at the Super Rugby side within three years.

His success at the Brumbies led to Larkham’s appointment to the position of Wallabies attack coach on a part-time basis in 2015, a role he combined with his head coach duties at the Brumbies.

RUGBY WALLABIES TRAINING The 45-year-old will join the province in August. Source: AAP/PA Images

Larkham held the role of Australia attack coach for four years before leaving the position last February.

He will link up with Munster in August. 

“We are very pleased to add Stephen to our coaching team and look forward to welcoming him to the province in August,” Munster’s acting CEO, Philip Quinn, commented.

“Stephen’s values are very closely aligned with those of Munster and huge credit must go to the Professional Game Board and Johann for their work in bringing him to the province.

“Stephen is a very successful coach who had offers from other clubs so we are delighted that he has decided to join Munster.” 

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

