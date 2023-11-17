Peter O'Mahony and Tadhg Beirne return to Munster side for Stormers clash

CAPTAIN PETER O’MAHONY and Tadhg Beirne have returned from World Cup duty to start for Munster in tomorrow’s URC clash against the Stormers at Thomond Park (KO: 5.15pm, TG4 and Premier Sports 1), while Conor Murray is on the bench.

In all there are four changes to the side beaten by Ulster in Belfast last Friday, as Munster and the Stormers meet for the first time since last May’s URC final.

Scott Buckley starts at hooker for the first time since his debut in 2021 and makes his 21st Munster appearance.

Academy wing Shay McCarthy starts for his third Munster appearance and is the only change to the backline.

Stephen Archer is named among the replacements and in line to play his 268th game for Munster, equalling Donncha O’Callaghan’s record of most appearances for the province.

📢 TEAM NEWS | Here is your Munster side to face Stormers at Thomond Park tomorrow 🙌



Captain Peter O'Mahony & Tadhg Beirne start with Stephen Archer in line for a record-equalling 268th Munster appearance 💪



Click the pic for full details.#MUNvSTO #URC #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) November 17, 2023

Shane Daly starts at full-back with Calvin Nash and McCarthy on either wing.

Craig Casey and Jack Crowley start together in the half-backs once again with Alex Nankivell and Antoine Frisch continuing their centre partnership.

Jeremy Loughman, Buckley and John Ryan start in the front row with academy lock Edwin Edogbo and Beirne in the engine room.

O’Mahony, John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes complete the starting XV.

In the replacements, hooker Chris Moore is in line for his senior Munster debut off the bench after joining from Exeter University in 2022.

Josh Wycherley, Archer, Tom Ahern and Alex Kendellen complete the back-up in the forwards.

Murray and Rory Scannell are the backline replacements.

Munster:

15. Shane Daly

14. Calvin Nash

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Shay McCarthy

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Scott Buckley

3. John Ryan

4. Edwin Edogbo

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony (Capt)

7. John Hodnett

8. Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: