O'Mahony and Zebo return as Munster pick their team to take on Ulster

JOHANN VAN GRAAN has recalled captain Peter O’Mahony to the Munster starting XV.

In all, there are seven changes to the side that faced Connacht in Galway last week with Rory Scannell starting at inside centre on his 150th appearance for the province.

O’Mahony, Seán French, Simon Zebo, Jack Crowley, Thomas Ahern and John Hodnett also come into the starting XV.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with French and Zebo on either flank.

Scannell and Chris Farrell, who has signed a new two-year contract, form the centre partnership with Craig Casey and Crowley in the half-backs.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer pack down in the front row with Ahern and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.

O’Mahony, Hodnett and Gavin Coombes complete the starting XV.

French, who has featured for Cork Constitution in the AIL this season, makes his first Munster appearance of the campaign with Zebo and Rory Scannell making their first appearances since October.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Josh Wycherley, John Ryan and Tadhg Beirne come into the squad as replacements.

Damian de Allende was unavailable for selection having picked up an abdominal injury during the week.

Munster: Mike Haley; Seán French, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Thomas Ahern, Fineen Wycherley; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Jack O’Donoghue, Neil Cronin, Ben Healy, Shane Daly.